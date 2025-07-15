FX Design Group Identifies 'Top Trends in Trade Show Booth Design for 2025'

Standard Chartered exhibit designed, fabricated, and installed by FX Design Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FX Design Group , a forward-thinking exhibit design and trade show booth fabrication firm, has unveiled its latest article, “Top Trends in Trade Show Booth Design for 2025.”This publication outlines emerging themes—from sustainability to hybrid integration—that will shape the next generation of impactful event exhibits.“Staying ahead of trade show trends is crucial for brands looking to make a statement,” said John Johnson, President of FX Design Group. “Our goal is to offer trade show booth designs that remain fresh and relevant long into the future.”Highlighted trends include:● Eco-Friendly Materials: Aligning with environmental priorities.● Minimalist Design: Focusing on clarity and open layouts.● Hybrid Integration: Catering to both in-person and virtual audiences.● Interactive Features: Sustaining engagement with marketing ideas for booths at events like augmented reality, gamification, and more.To read the full article, visit: https://fxgroup.tv/top-trends-in-trade-show-booth-design-for-2025/ About FX Design Group:Orlando, Florida based FX Design Group, a leader in broadcast design and fabrication services including studio set design for TV, custom trade show exhibits and trade show booth fabrication, and branded environmental design. With over 35 years of experience, the company delivers innovative design, fabrication, and installation services that transform spaces and captivate audiences. By combining expertise in custom trade show display design with turn-key event booth fabrication services, FX Design Group creates trade show exhibits that enhance brand storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.