FX Design Group Explores 'Incorporating Technology into Your Trade Show Exhibit Design'

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FX Design Group , experts in custom trade show exhibits and trade show booth fabrication, broadcast set design and fabrication services including set design for TV, and branded environmental design, has released a new article, “Incorporating Technology into Your Trade Show Exhibit Design.”In the piece, FX Design Group reveals how tools like touchscreens, augmented reality, and live feeds can elevate brand storytelling and captivate modern audiences.“Technology heightens the sensory experience, helping brands differentiate themselves in busy trade show environments,” noted John Johnson, President of FX Design Group.Key ideas for technology in trade shows include:● Touchscreens: Showcasing product demos and specs interactively.● Augmented Reality: Immersing attendees in unique brand scenarios.● Live Feeds: Streaming event highlights or social media updates.● Smart Lighting: Adjusting ambiance to highlight key booth features.To read the full article, visit: https://fxgroup.tv/incorporating-technology-into-your-trade-show-exhibit-design/ About FX Design Group:Orlando, Florida based FX Design Group, a leader in broadcast design and fabrication services including studio set design for TV, custom trade show exhibits and trade show booth fabrication, and branded environmental design. With over 35 years of experience, the company delivers innovative design, fabrication, and installation services that transform spaces and captivate audiences. By combining expertise in custom trade show display design with turn-key event booth fabrication services, FX Design Group creates trade show exhibits that enhance brand storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.