Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market anticipated to reach US$3,124.230 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.26%

The Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% from US$2,417.373 million in 2025 to US$3,124.230 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3,124.230 million by 2030.The non-woven adhesive tape market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This market, which includes products such as medical tapes, industrial tapes, and consumer tapes, has seen a surge in demand due to various factors such as the rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing use in the automotive industry, and the growing e-commerce sector.This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of non-woven adhesive tapes in various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and packaging . Additionally, the rise in demand for non-woven tapes in developing countries is also contributing to the market's growth.One of the key drivers of the non-woven adhesive tape market is the growing healthcare industry. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, the demand for medical tapes is on the rise. Non-woven adhesive tapes are widely used in wound care, surgical procedures, and other medical applications due to their superior properties such as breathability, flexibility, and gentle adhesion. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure and the growing awareness about advanced wound care products are further fueling the demand for non-woven adhesive tapes.The non-woven adhesive tape market is also witnessing a surge in demand from the automotive industry. Non-woven tapes are used in various applications such as wire harnessing, interior trim, and exterior body parts. With the increasing production of vehicles and the growing trend of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, the demand for non-woven adhesive tapes is expected to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, the rise in e-commerce activities and the need for efficient packaging solutions are also driving the demand for non-woven tapes in the consumer goods sector.In conclusion, the non-woven adhesive tape market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. With the increasing demand from various industries and the development of innovative products, this market presents lucrative opportunities for both new and existing players. As the market continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies to maintain a competitive edge.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-woven-adhesive-tape-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market that have been covered are 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market as follows:By adhesive type:• Acrylic• Rubber• Silicone• OthersBy material• Polypropylene (PP)• Paper• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)• OthersBy end-users industry:• Packaging, Consumer, and Office• Healthcare• Automotive• Electrical and Electronics• Building and Construction• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Nitto Denko Corporation• Tesa SE• Avery Dennison Corporation• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.• LINTEC Corporation• Berry Global Group, Inc.• Scapa Group plc• Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Solvent Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solvent-based-adhesive-tape-market • Water Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-based-adhesive-tape-market • Hot Melt Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hot-melt-adhesive-tape-market • Healthcare Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-adhesive-tape-market • Construction Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/construction-adhesive-tape-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

