BRIGHTBRIDGE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH TWO TENNESSEE CERTIFIED DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES (CDCs):

Merger Positions BrightBridge as Leading Partner for Bankers seeking SBA 504 Financing Solutions

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightBridge Capital, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announced the recent merger with the Area Wide Development Corporation (ADC) in Alcoa, TN and the Tennessee Business Development Corporation (TBDC) in Paris, TN. The strategic mergers enhance BrightBridge’s position as a leading partner for bankers seeking SBA 504 financing solutions for their small business clients across the state.

SBA works with approved Certified Development Companies (CDCs) to administer its 504 Loan program. The program provides funding to purchase commercial real estate, machinery and equipment as well as financing for the purchase or upgrade of fixed assets. In turn, jobs are created and businesses grow. Thanks to the mergers, BrightBridge now offers increased operational capacity and equally important, local expertise to assist and support commercial lenders in providing long-term, fixed-rate SBA 504 loans for owner-occupied commercial real estate and equipment.

“We’re excited to add staff from ADC and TBDC as part of our BrightBridge team,” said Bill Pollard of BrightBridge. “This is a powerful alignment of resources and vision and underscores the streamlined services of a trusted CDC team with decades of SBA lending experience.”

Board leadership and staff members from all three entities collaborated to ensure a smooth transition. “Our clients have rightfully come to expect a high level of service and expertise from our team and this merger only heightens those abilities. Our lending partners will not only benefit from our expertise but also from team members who bring decades of experience to BrightBridge.”

BrightBridge Relationship Manager Debbie Sudhoff formerly of AWDC notes, “No matter where your customer is in the lending process, we’re here to assist as they build, refinance or invest in ways to strengthen their business.”

Garry Petty serves as COO of BrightBridge and added, “This is an exciting chapter in our history at BrightBridge. From our regional reach to the expertise we apply to each relationship, we’re aligned with our lending partners and the customers they serve.”

The new team members joining from Alcoa and Paris will remain based in their home markets.

