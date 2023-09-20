FRONTLINE RESPONSE TO LAUNCH FREEDOM HOMESTEAD: Effort is in Partnership with Heart of the Lion Foundation

Frontline Response

Vika Living Set to Play Integral Role in Supporting Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

The partnership with Frontline aligns perfectly with Heart of a Lion’s mission. We are honored to make this investment and will be active partners as we move forward to make systemic change.” — Heart of a Lion co-founder Maj. Edward Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response International, an Atlanta-headquartered nonprofit with a growing footprint across the United States announced a partnership with the Freedom Reimagined Foundation to launch Freedom Homestead, a program that will address the housing shortage and other needs of homeless veterans and other individuals in selected cities across the country in a one-stop shop methodology.

Frontline received a significant commitment from Heart of a Lion Foundation, which has awarded the non-profit $12.5 million for initial efforts.

The dollars will be used to leverage up to $25 million to develop housing communities for veterans experiencing homelessness that will include meeting medical needs, education, job training, and health services. Each community will be provided with up to 100 homes for veterans. The project is expected to launch this fall with a pilot city announced at Frontline’s 20th Anniversary “Freedom Reimagined” Gala on October 5 in Atlanta. Among cities under consideration are: Atlanta, GA; Chattanooga, TN; Houston, TX; and Sacramento, CA.

Project partners include the Veterans Empowerment Organization, Warriors Set Free, Vika Living and others. Each community will feature approximately 100 homes constructed by Vika Living for veterans experiencing homelessness on a campus within the selected cities. The 245 square-foot homes will include living space with fully functioning kitchens with a sink, stove, refrigerator and storage; a bathroom with full-size shower and toilet; floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light; and mechanical systems for HVAC, water, power, and waste. They will also be ADA compliant.

The communities can feature housing for other specialty populations such as trafficking survivors.

"Vika Living is thrilled to partner with Freedom Reimagined Foundation by providing a critical housing component in Freedom Homestead communities across the United States. Each veteran will have a dignified and comfortable space to call home, paired with immediate access to Frontline’s health, wellness, and vocational services. Projects like this are why we started the company and we believe this will set the bar for veteran care on a national level,” said Vika co-founder Jeff Howard.



Heart of a Lion’s co-founder Maj. Edward Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.), noted the importance of partnering with Frontline Response on the effort ahead. “The partnership with Frontline aligns perfectly with Heart of a Lion’s mission first and people always approach to impacting lives. We now have the ability to change how returning warriors are treated as many leave one battlefield for another. We are honored to make this investment in the future and will be active partners as we move forward to make systemic change.”

Frontline’s National Expansion Officer Jeff Shaw said, “We are humbled to receive this significant investment to deploy for America’s heroes. On October 5th we plan to announce the first Freedom Homestead community at our gala in Atlanta. While the challenge of addressing veterans experiencing homelessness is significant, Frontline has been a leader in working with unhoused individuals and we look forward to providing a tailored solution for our veterans experiencing homelessness.”

Frontline’s President and CEO Terry Tucker agrees. “Our organization has a history of addressing immediate needs for individuals in crisis. Because of this, we have long-term relationships that position us to lead a collective partnership that will provide a continuum of care to the most vulnerable in the communities we serve. Our track record of success comes from evidence-based programming that leads to sustainability. We are honored to work with those who’ve served our country on the frontline as they find their path to freedom.”