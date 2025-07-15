Ryze Agency Partners with Replace Your University to Accelerate Innovative Mortgage Freedom Strategy Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryze Agency, under the leadership of CEO Mark Young, today announced a strategic partnership with Replace Your University (RYU), an innovative education company empowering homeowners nationwide through a unique Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) strategy.Replace Your University, headquartered in Nashville, TN, has educated over 10,000 families on strategies to pay off their homes significantly faster—often in an average of 5 to 7 years—by replacing traditional 30-year mortgages with first-lien HELOCs. This pioneering equity banking method aims to accelerate principal payoff while enhancing financial liquidity and flexibility.Michael Lush, co-founder of Replace Your University and former mortgage banker, emphasized the synergy of this new partnership:"Partnering with Ryze Agency enables us to expand our reach and amplify our mission of financial empowerment. Together, we're committed to helping more families understand and implement this transformative approach, changing the way America thinks about mortgages and debt management."Mark Young, CEO of Ryze Agency, underscored the importance and potential impact of the collaboration:"Replace Your University's groundbreaking HELOC strategy is exactly the kind of innovative solution Ryze loves to champion. This partnership will allow us to strategically highlight RYU's proven methods, significantly broadening the awareness and accessibility of financial freedom for homeowners nationwide."Replace Your University holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and boasts thousands of positive reviews highlighting life-changing results, including accelerated mortgage payoff strategies and substantial savings on interest payments.For more information on Replace Your University's innovative mortgage strategies, visit www.replaceyouruniversity.com About Replace Your University Replace Your University, based in Nashville, TN, educates homeowners through its flagship program, Replace Your Mortgage™, helping families learn methods to pay off their homes in an average of 5 to 7 years using first-lien HELOCs. Founded by former mortgage banker Michael Lush, RYU has successfully educated over 10,000 families in achieving financial freedom through strategic equity banking approaches.About Ryze Agency Ryze Agency, led by CEO Mark Young, specializes in strategic growth and marketing solutions for innovative companies dedicated to transformative impacts in health, wellness, and financial education.

