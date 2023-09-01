DeliverFund Releases Revolutionary App to Combat Human Trafficking: HT Safeguard
WHITEFISH , MT, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering individuals to join the fight against human trafficking, DeliverFund enables access to the world’s most extensive digital database of potential human trafficking activity through its user-friendly app, HT Safeguard.
This groundbreaking initiative allows anyone with a smartphone to actively participate in safeguarding their community and loved ones. In today’s increasingly digital world, human traffickers and child predators target and groom potential victims by first contacting them through online social media, gaming, and dating apps.
Many child trafficking victims are groomed by someone they befriend online, who then manipulates them to run away. By equipping every concerned citizen with HT Safeguard, DeliverFund addresses this concern at its core.
Nic McKinley, Founder of DeliverFund, emphasized the importance and widespread usability of this app: “We have been supporting the work of our law enforcement partners since our company’s inception, but we realized that we needed to enhance everyone’s ability to fight human trafficking if we were going to address this problem at scale. This app lets you check anyone’s contact information against our extensive database. It’s designed for the general public, from a concerned parent to a single woman navigating dating apps, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.”
HT Safeguard allows users to run phone numbers and email addresses through a digital database with over three billion points of interest to search for links to potential human trafficking activity. Suppose users encounter a positive hit suggesting ties to possible trafficking activity. In that case, they can click a button in the app to tag the data for future use by Deliverfund analysts and law enforcement partners.
The essence of this project doesn’t just lie in its technology but in its participatory nature. By leveraging the power of crowd-sourcing, HT Safeguard and DeliverFund unite in a historic effort to identify and curb human trafficking and child exploitation.
About DeliverFund
Montana-based DeliverFund is a nonprofit company that builds cutting-edge technology and intelligence products to enhance the ability of law enforcement and the general public to detect and combat human trafficking proactively.
Christine Haas
This groundbreaking initiative allows anyone with a smartphone to actively participate in safeguarding their community and loved ones. In today’s increasingly digital world, human traffickers and child predators target and groom potential victims by first contacting them through online social media, gaming, and dating apps.
Many child trafficking victims are groomed by someone they befriend online, who then manipulates them to run away. By equipping every concerned citizen with HT Safeguard, DeliverFund addresses this concern at its core.
Nic McKinley, Founder of DeliverFund, emphasized the importance and widespread usability of this app: “We have been supporting the work of our law enforcement partners since our company’s inception, but we realized that we needed to enhance everyone’s ability to fight human trafficking if we were going to address this problem at scale. This app lets you check anyone’s contact information against our extensive database. It’s designed for the general public, from a concerned parent to a single woman navigating dating apps, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.”
HT Safeguard allows users to run phone numbers and email addresses through a digital database with over three billion points of interest to search for links to potential human trafficking activity. Suppose users encounter a positive hit suggesting ties to possible trafficking activity. In that case, they can click a button in the app to tag the data for future use by Deliverfund analysts and law enforcement partners.
The essence of this project doesn’t just lie in its technology but in its participatory nature. By leveraging the power of crowd-sourcing, HT Safeguard and DeliverFund unite in a historic effort to identify and curb human trafficking and child exploitation.
About DeliverFund
Montana-based DeliverFund is a nonprofit company that builds cutting-edge technology and intelligence products to enhance the ability of law enforcement and the general public to detect and combat human trafficking proactively.
Christine Haas
Christine Haas Media
+1 512-751-1592
christine@christinehaas.com