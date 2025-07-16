Riviera Home Unveils New Collection of Sustainable Textiles at AmericasMart Atlanta

Riviera Home launches at the Atlanta Gift Fair

Riviera Home Unveils New Collection of Sustainable Rugs, Pillows, and Showercurtains at AmericasMart Gift Show in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week at AmericasMart Atlanta, Riviera Home will debut a new collection of thoughtfully crafted home textiles that blend timeless design with sustainable craftsmanship. The brand will be exhibiting July 16–20 in Building 2, Floor 2, Booth 427.Rooted in more than five generations of textile expertise, Riviera Home is known for its dedication to handcrafted techniques, natural materials, and environmentally conscious production practices. Every piece in the collection is made with care—respecting both artisan traditions and the planet.The new lineup includes an array of bath rugs area rugs , blankets, throws, shower curtains, and decorative pillows —each designed to elevate everyday living with quality, comfort, and a refined aesthetic.Buyers can book an appointment to preview the collection at:or stop by the booth during show hours.For media inquiries, please contact:info@rivierahomeusa.comAbout Riviera HomeRiviera Home is a family-owned textile company with deep roots in traditional manufacturing and a modern commitment to sustainability. Specializing in handcrafted home textiles made with natural materials, Riviera Home delivers products that are both beautifully designed and responsibly made.

