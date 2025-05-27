Michael Twer Joins Riviera Home USA as Vice President of Business Development for New Division

Riviera Home is the leader in Bath, Accent, and and Area Rugs

Riviera Home, a leader in Bath, Accent, and Area Rugs, adds industry veteran Michael Twer to a newly created division to serve the US domestic market.

There’s a growing demand for responsible, high-performance textiles, and this new division is well-positioned to lead. I look forward to helping Riviera deliver beautiful products for today's needs.” — Michael Twer-Vice President Business Development

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riviera Home USA is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Twer as Vice President of Business Development for its newly established division focused on sustainable and innovative home textile solutions. Twer brings over three decades of experience in the home textiles industry, known for his leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep commitment to ethical and environmentally responsible manufacturing.In this new role, Twer will spearhead the growth and strategy of Riviera Home USA’s emerging division, which aims to expand the company’s footprint in sustainable textiles across hospitality, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. His mandate includes identifying key partnerships, launching new product innovations, and driving top-line growth through a mission-aligned approach to business.“Michael brings a rare combination of vision, values, and execution,” said Jack Toolan at Riviera Home USA. “His track record of building brands from the ground up and leading purpose-driven initiatives makes him the ideal leader to shape this new chapter for our company.”Twer is also the Founder and CEO of Delilah Home , a certified organic and sustainable home goods company, focused on Organic Bath and Bedding products . He previously served as the Chairman of the Organic Trade Association’s Fiber Council and has long championed responsible textile sourcing and manufacturing.“I’m excited to join Riviera Home USA at such a pivotal moment,” said Twer. “There’s a growing demand for responsible, high-performance textiles, and this new division is well-positioned to lead. I look forward to helping Riviera deliver beautiful, sustainable bath, accent, and area rugs that meet the evolving needs of today’s market.”Riviera Home USA is the North American division of Riviera Home Furnishings, a global leader in home textiles (Bath, Accent, Area Rugs) with manufacturing rooted in India. With this expansion, Riviera strengthens its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth in the U.S. market.Visit Riviera Home: https://www.rivierahomeusa.com/ Visit Divya Living Visit Delilah Home: https://delilahhome.com/

