House Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1935

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors ABNEY, CEPHAS, McANDREW, WAXMAN, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, KENYATTA, PROBST, BELLMON, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, D. WILLIAMS, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, DAVIDSON, K.HARRIS, CURRY, BRENNAN, KHAN

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing for drug screening and awareness education and for fatherhood engagement in maternal health; and imposing duties on the Joint State Government Commission.

Generated 07/15/2025 09:47 AM

