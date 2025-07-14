House Bill 997 Printer's Number 1621

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, CERRATO, HOWARD, FREEMAN, KAZEEM, GIRAL, GUENST, MERSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, DEASY, GREEN, DALEY, GILLEN

Short Title An Act amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, further providing for definitions, for notification of the breach of the security of the system, for exceptions and for notice exemption; repealing provisions relating to civil relief; providing for protection of personal information, for civil relief, for information security and for applicability; and repealing provisions relating to applicability.

Memo Subject Protecting Pennsylvanians Personal Information

Generated 07/15/2025 09:46 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.