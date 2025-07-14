Submit Release
House Bill 997 Printer's Number 1621

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors

SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, CERRATO, HOWARD, FREEMAN, KAZEEM, GIRAL, GUENST, MERSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, DEASY, GREEN, DALEY, GILLEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, further providing for definitions, for notification of the breach of the security of the system, for exceptions and for notice exemption; repealing provisions relating to civil relief; providing for protection of personal information, for civil relief, for information security and for applicability; and repealing provisions relating to applicability.

Memo Subject

Protecting Pennsylvanians Personal Information

Generated 07/15/2025 09:46 AM

