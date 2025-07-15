ECB launches design contest for future euro banknotes
15 July 2025
- Designers from across Europe invited to apply, starting 15 July 2025
- Application platform open until 18 August 2025
- Governing Council’s decision on final design expected by end of 2026 following a public survey
The European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a public contest for the design of future euro banknotes – the next step in the euro banknote redesign process. The ECB’s Governing Council has already selected two possible themes for the future euro banknotes after consulting experts and the public. These are: “European culture”, focusing on shared cultural spaces and important Europeans; and “Rivers and birds”, focusing on the resilience and diversity of Europe’s natural ecosystems. In January the Governing Council also selected motifs to illustrate the two possible themes.
The design contest, which is open to graphic designers residing in the European Union, aims to identify the best design proposals for the future euro banknotes. The contest will proceed in two phases: an application phase and a design proposal phase. During the application phase, designers must meet the specific requirements listed in the contest notice. The applicants will be assessed on the basis of their qualifications and achievements.
Selected designers will be invited to participate in the second phase and submit their design proposals. A group of independent experts – the Design Contest Jury – will evaluate the proposals and select up to five per theme.
“The euro is more than a currency – it symbolises European unity and diversity. Through this contest, we invite designers across Europe to shape the future of our banknotes to reflect our shared cultural identity and natural heritage,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.
After the contest finishes, the public will be invited to provide feedback on the designs selected. The Governing Council is expected to decide on the final design by the end of 2026. The new banknotes will be ready to enter circulation some years after this decision and following the production process. For detailed information about the contest, please refer to the ECB’s website and the Official Journal of the European Union. Designers interested in participating are invited to submit their application by 12:00 CET on 18 August.
For media queries, please contact Alessandro Speciale, tel.: +49 172 1670791, or Benoit Deeg, tel.: +49 172 1683704.
Notes
- It is the duty of the ECB and the euro area national central banks to ensure that euro banknotes remain an innovative, secure and efficient means of payment. Developing new series of banknotes regularly is standard practice for all central banks. In a world where banknote reproduction technologies are rapidly evolving and counterfeiters can easily access information and materials, it is necessary to issue new banknotes on a regular basis. Beyond security considerations, the ECB is committed to reducing the environmental impact of euro banknotes throughout their life cycle, while also making them more relatable and inclusive for Europeans of all ages and backgrounds, including vulnerable groups such as the visually impaired. For more information, see the Future banknotes page on the ECB’s website.
- The theme of the current euro banknotes is “Ages and styles” and the main motifs on each banknote are windows, doorways and bridges based on architectural styles from various periods in European history. For more information, see the Design elements page on the ECB’s website.
