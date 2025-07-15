Synametrics Technologies has released a new version of Xeams - Version 9.8 Build 6381

Xeams Synametrics Technologies Inc.

New in Xeams 9.8: Launch email campaigns, track delivery events in real time, monitor failures, and configure multiple smart hosts with ease.

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc., a trusted provider of secure email solutions, has announced the release of Xeams Version 9.8, introducing several significant enhancements aimed at improving email campaign management, real-time monitoring, and system flexibility.Xeams is a versatile on-premise and cloud-based email security solution designed to protect organizations from spam, malware, phishing, ransomware, and IP leakage. It features an adaptive filtering engine that ensures accurate threat detection while allowing legitimate emails through. Key capabilities include junk mail filtering, real-time monitoring, automatic archiving, and high availability through clustering. Recent enhancements improve filtering for fraudulent PayPal receipts, add MTA-STS exceptions for specific domains, and handle unsafe images more effectively by removing the Content-Security-Policy header before display.Administrators gain deeper insight into email activity through enhanced DMARC reports, which now provide clearer visualization and actionable data. These reports, generated by external providers like Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.com, help identify unauthorized senders and validate SPF and DKIM configurations, ultimately strengthening domain reputation and email deliverability.Xeams offers flexible deployment options, operating independently as a mail server, in firewall mode, or in tandem with existing systems. It also integrates with legacy devices that lack OAuth 2.0 support, bridging them with platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange Online. This setup works smoothly without the need for complex code changes, even in restricted network environments. Through Single Sign-On using OAuth 2.0, organizations can connect Xeams to identity providers such as Microsoft and Google, streamlining user authentication and reinforcing access control.The interface has also been updated to improve usability and customization. Administrators can now preview and personalize the web interface’s color scheme, creating a more engaging user experience. SPF validation has been optimized for performance and accuracy, and a new test tool simplifies the process of verifying configuration, reducing the risk of spoofing. Let’s Encrypt integration is more reliable as well, now ignoring hostnames that fail DNS resolution to minimize certificate request errors.Additional improvements include a more intuitive encryption interface that gives users direct access to password reset and logout options, and an updated pre-approval plugin that supports dynamic templates through new variable options. Time zone enforcement for quarantine reports helps maintain consistency across scheduled summaries, and the automatic removal of inactive Active Directory accounts keeps user lists current with minimal administrative effort.This latest version features a new Email Campaign plugin , allowing administrators to send unlimited outbound emails using a single, mail-merged message. Personalized content, such as recipient names, due dates, and other variables, can be easily inserted, and built-in tracking tools provide visibility into opens, link clicks, replies, and bounce rates.Key Enhancements in Xeams 9.8:1) Email Campaign Plugin: Easily create and manage personalized bulk emails with real-time tracking on views, clicks, replies, and delivery status.2) Event Webhook Plugin : Receive instant notifications for key email events such as delivery, open, click, bounce, or spam marking through HTTP POST requests to a designated endpoint, ideal for real-time monitoring without polling via IMAP or POP3.3) Email Delivery Failure Monitoring : Automatically maintain a list of email addresses that repeatedly fail, helping keep mailing lists clean and reducing delivery issues over time.4) Support for Multiple Smart Hosts: Configure multiple smart hosts to route outbound emails through multiple intermediate mail servers for added flexibility and reliability. This feature allows administrators to specify multiple credentials when working with SMTP servers that only accept OAuth 2.0 for authentication, such as Microsoft Exchange Online and Google Workspace.5) Content Filter Usage Display: Administrators can now see how often individual content filters are triggered, making it easier to identify and remove outdated or unused rules.Xeams remains a comprehensive, on-premise email management solution offering spam filtering, archiving, secure communication, and administrative control—all in a single package.For more information about the latest version of Xeams, please visit https://www.xeams.com/changelog.htm About Synametrics TechnologiesEstablished in 1997, Synametrics Technologies develops reliable IT tools for system administrators, focusing on data security, efficient communication, and simplified infrastructure management. Their product suite includes Xeams, Syncrify, and SynaMan, used by businesses around the globe.

