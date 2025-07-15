LeverX Unlocks New Era of SAP Automation: Integrated Process Solution Now Available on the SAP Store

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeverX , a leading provider of SAP solutions, announced that its Integrated Process Solution (IPS) is now officially available on and integrated into the SAP Store. This marks a significant milestone in enabling companies to optimize critical business processes directly within their SAP landscapes.In an increasingly complex business environment, the need for unified, efficient, and compliant workflows has become more pressing. IPS, developed by LeverX, is designed to address this challenge by eliminating silos and automating routine operations. The solution aims to ensure consistency, regulatory compliance, and overall operational effectiveness for enterprises.What Does IPS Bring to Your SAP World?IPS is built to be an integral part of the SAP ecosystem, offering capabilities to:- Automate and govern workflows for any SAP object, ensuring smooth and controlled process execution.- Accelerate decision-making through intelligent routing, validation, and escalation mechanisms, aiming to reduce delays and enhance responsiveness.- Seamlessly integrate with core SAP components, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Fiori, SAP GUI, SAP ECTR, and SAP WebUI, to provide a unified and interconnected experience.“IPS was built over a decade ago to solve a common problem: custom workflows were hard to build in SAP. We’re proud of the work we’ve done over the past 10 years, and getting IPS into the SAP Store reflects our commitment to making it easier for customers to bring their business processes into SAP. We’re excited about the future of IPS and look forward to sharing what’s next for the product soon.” — Michael McManaman, Product Owner.IPS offers a pathway to simpler, more effective SAP workflow management, enabling teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks.To understand how IPS can enhance team efficiency and compliance, explore IPS capabilities in more detail. Learn more about Integrated Process SolutionThe availability of IPS on the SAP Store marks a new chapter in SAP automation, positioned to be a key tool in driving digital transformation for enterprises.

