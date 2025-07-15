CRR Hospitality Selected as Third-Party Management Company for COTA RV Park in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRR Hospitality is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Circuit of The Americas® (COTA) as the official third-party management company for COTA RV Park, that began as of July 1, 2025. This distinctive RV destination, nestled in the heart of the COTA campus, offers guests front-row access to world-class racing, live music, amusement attractions, and year-round recreation—just 15 miles from downtown Austin.

“We’re honored to partner with a destination as legendary as Circuit of The Americas,” said Mike Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of CRR Hospitality. “COTA RV Park is more than just a place to park your rig—it’s a front-row seat to world-class racing, live music, family fun, and unforgettable memories. We’re excited to bring our hospitality expertise to the track and welcome a diverse community of RVers, thrill-seekers, and families.”

More Than Racing: Year-Round Fun On and Off the Track

While the buzz of Formula 1, MotoGP, and NASCAR draws fans from across the globe, COTA RV Park offers exceptional experiences long after the engines cool down.

Onsite amenities include:

- Full hook-up RV sites with 30/50-amp service, water, sewer, and paved pads

- Modern bathhouses and free Wi-Fi

- COTA Café – casual, tasty dining on-site

- Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin’s largest outdoor music venue hosting major concerts and festivals

- Speedy City Karting & Minigolf – a thrilling kart track and family-friendly mini-golf course right next door

- Shuttle services to COTA attractions during events

- Pet-friendly spaces and picnic areas

- Catch and Release Fishing Pond (coming soon)

"COTA RV Park has always been a special way to experience our events,” said Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas. “With CRR Hospitality now leading resort operations, we’re ready to raise the bar even higher. Their passion for guest service and community aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unforgettable experiences to everyone who walks through our gates.”

And Just Steps Away… The Excitement of COTALAND

Guests can also enjoy COTALAND, Texas’ premier motorsports-themed amusement park located on the COTA campus. The park features high-octane thrill rides, including the Circuit Breaker tilt coaster, the Palindrome shuttle coaster, go-karts, a giant Ferris wheel, classic rides, midway games, and more.

Whether you’re here for the adrenaline rush, the live music, the karting, or a relaxing evening under the stars—COTA RV Park offers the ultimate stay-and-play getaway in Central Texas.

About COTA RV Park

COTA RV Park is the premier RV camping destination located at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas—home to world-class motorsports, concerts, and entertainment events. Just steps from the iconic racetrack, COTA RV Park offers guests the ultimate fan experience with full hook-up sites, modern amenities, and easy access to the heart of the action. Whether you’re attending a Formula 1 race, music festival, or simply exploring the Texas Hill Country, COTA RV Park provides a convenient, comfortable, and community-focused atmosphere for RV enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

Visit cotacamping.com

About CRR Hospitality

CRR Hospitality provides management services for RV Resorts, Campgrounds, Glamping Resorts and other related outdoor hospitality properties. They focus on experiential hospitality with a technology driven approach that yields higher returns. The company’s mission is to provide unique and enjoyable places that offer accessible luxury, value, and fulfillment. Their vision is to be the preferred provider evolving the industry for the modern world.

Learn more at www.crrhospitality.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.