State fire marshal mobilizing resources, IMT to Cram Fire in Jefferson, Wasco counties

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing resources to a fast-moving wildfire in Jefferson and Wasco counties. The Cram Fire, reported Sunday off Highway 97 at Willowdale, has grown to an estimated 4,500 acres as of 3 p.m. today, according to fire managers. On Monday, the Cram Fire was pushed by gusty winds and temperatures in the mid-90s prompting levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices in both counties.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is sending its Green Incident Management Team and four task forces to provide structure protection and additional help. The task forces are from Lane, Multnomah, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

“The next 24 hours will be extremely challenging for this fire with continued gusty, shifting winds and hot temperatures,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This is the sixth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked this summer and comes as a reminder that we need everyone’s help to stay wildfire aware and prevent new fire starts.”

Resources from the Willowdale and Ashwood-Antelope Rural Protection Associations, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Oregon Department of Forestry are actively working to stop the fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team will be briefed Monday at 7 p.m.

For evacuation information:

Jefferson County: https://tinyurl.com/JCSOEvacMap

Wasco County: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or/incidents/polygon/64222

Drivers are asked to slow down and follow all signs from the Oregon Department of Transportation along Highway 97. Fire crews are using the highway for active firefighting, and smoke may reduce visibility.