90210 Enterprise & Beyond Publishing Celebrate Transformational Launch of 'The One Divine Singularity' by Farzad Nosrati

The One Divine Singularity is a revolutionary blueprint. With fearless clarity, it redefines the relationship between science and spirituality. This work has the power to shift paradigms.” — — Dr. Natalie Forest, Revolutionary Rulebreaker

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and inspiring literary debut, The One Divine Singularity by Farzad Nosrati launches today in hardcover, paperback, and digital formats, marking a powerful new voice in the global dialogue between science, faith, and unity. Spearheaded by a dynamic collaboration between 90210 Enterprise, Beyond Publishing, and Ashkan Tabibnia, this groundbreaking release is poised to make a significant impact on readers worldwide.At the heart of this project lies a rare convergence of vision, mentorship, and purpose—one that exemplifies the transformative potential of literature to awaken minds and elevate discourse across generations, cultures, and disciplines.A Breakthrough Work from a Reluctant Yet Relentless Seeker: Farzad NosratiThe One Divine Singularity is the result of years of deep introspection, rigorous interdisciplinary study, and a personal calling to answer life’s most persistent questions. Spurred by the innocent yet profound questions of his children and fueled by conversations with friends and mentors, Farzad Nosrati embarked on a journey to reconcile the wisdom of ancient Torah teachings with the framework of modern science.The result is a revolutionary manuscript that courageously explores the intersections of consciousness, cosmology, spirituality, and identity—inviting readers of all backgrounds to rediscover the common thread that unites all human inquiry. With clarity, compassion, and intellectual integrity, Nosrati delivers a message urgently needed in a divided world: we are not as separate as we believe.“Farzad Nosrati’s The One Divine Singularity is not just a book—it is a revolutionary blueprint for personal and collective transformation. With fearless clarity, it redefines the relationship between science and spirituality, awakening a new era of conscious innovation and unity. This work has the power to shift paradigms.”— Dr. Natalie Forest, Transformational Mentor & Revolutionary RulebreakerA Global Message for a Divided AgeThe One Divine Singularity is more than a book—it is a movement. A movement toward unity. Toward clarity. Toward understanding that transcends dogma and invites collective elevation. As it reaches bookshelves and devices around the world, readers are encouraged to reflect on the powerful message embedded in every page: truth and love are not contradictory—they are two expressions of the same divine source.Ashkan Tabibnia: Visionary Mentor, Legacy Architect, and Founder of 90210 EnterpriseBehind every transformative work stands a mentor who believes before the world does. For Farzad Nosrati, that mentor is Ashkan Tabibnia, a respected legacy architect and the Founder and CEO of 90210 Enterprise—a conscious, multi-dimensional community of changemakers dedicated to empowering individuals and building living legacies.Under Tabibnia’s leadership, 90210 Enterprise is actively collaborating with a wide array of individuals and organizations to ensure the long-term success of its members and their visionary projects. His unique approach to unifying tradition, innovation, and personal purpose has made him a sought-after leader in the realm of conscious entrepreneurship and legacy-building.Tabibnia recognized early on the global potential of Nosrati’s message. Through his mentorship, guidance, and strategic insight, he helped elevate Farzad’s inner search into a message for the world—one that inspires truth, healing, and shared humanity.Beyond Publishing and Michael Butler: A Platform for Voices that MatterJoining this movement is Beyond Publishing, led by the renowned Michael D. Butler—publisher, philanthropist, and international speaker. Known for championing voices that catalyze social change, Butler and his team at Beyond Publishing have brought their experience, reach, and heart to the launch of The One Divine Singularity.Butler’s commitment to meaningful storytelling has aligned perfectly with the core values of both Nosrati and Tabibnia, reinforcing the book’s mission to challenge, heal, and unify. Together, this trio has brought forth a work destined to leave a lasting imprint on readers, spiritual thinkers, educators, and future leaders alike.Join the conversation. Discover the singular truth. Experience the oneness.The One Divine Singularity by Farzad Nosrati—available now on Amazon.About Michele WilsonThis release is authored by Michele Wilson, CFO of 90210 Enterprise and a nationally recognized advocate for women in business and leadership. A respected voice in the world of mompreneurship, Michele brings a unique blend of strategic acumen and heartfelt advocacy to every initiative she supports.About 90210 Enterprise90210 Enterprise is a mission-driven organization founded by Ashkan Tabibnia that brings together visionary thinkers and creators to develop meaningful projects that promote innovation, transformation, and unity. As a multi-dimensional community of conscious changemakers, 90210 Enterprise actively collaborates with individuals and organizations to build living legacies and long-term impact for its members.

