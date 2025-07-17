90210 Universal Foundation Strengthens Global Mission: Appointing Mr. Robert Rad as Honorable Universal Legacy Advisor

90210 Universal Foundation Robert S. Rad - Universal Legacy Advisors Dr. Lester Bailey, President 90210 Universal Foundation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- *Beverly Hills, CA* In a powerful step toward building a more compassionate, empowered, and sustainable world, the 90210 Universal Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Rad as its first Honorable Universal Legacy Advisor.With over 40 years of service as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and respected community leader, Mr. Rad’s work has touched the lives of more than 100,000 people worldwide. His legacy of bridge-building, justice, and generosity perfectly reflects the Foundation’s vision of global transformation through action, education, and empowerment.The 90210 Universal Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the broader 90210 brand—an enterprise known not just for its excellence in luxury lifestyle, entertainment, and business ventures, but increasingly for its commitment to purpose-driven impact. As the Foundation expands its reach, it serves as a powerful global platform for inspiring positivity and progress. Through initiatives aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation focuses on mentorship, entrepreneurship, and elevating underserved communities across the globe. Mr. Rad’s appointment is a strategic and symbolic move that reinforces the Foundation’s mission to unify visionaries, leaders, and changemakers around the world.Mr. Rad’s life of service represents exactly what our Foundation stands for—universal impact driven by compassion and collaboration,” said Dr. Lester Bailey (aka Chief), President of the Foundation and CRO of 90210 Enterprise. “His appointment strengthens our mission to elevate communities, inspire change, and build a better future for all.”As a Jewish Persian humanitarian and seasoned court mediator, Mr. Rad brings wisdom, cultural insight, and an unwavering dedication to social equity. His leadership will help guide the Foundation’s initiatives around the world—amplifying its reach, reinforcing its values, and accelerating meaningful progress.Mr. Robert Rad – A Legacy that Elevates the World* 40+ years as a humanitarian and philanthropist* Advisor to leading Jewish and secular foundations* Directly served over 100,000 people in need* Jewish Persian heritage; champion of diversity and inclusion* Experienced court mediator dedicated to peaceful resolution and unityA Global Celebration BeginsTo mark this pivotal moment in the Foundation’s journey, an exclusive private dinner will be held in Beverly Hills this December. This celebration will honor Mr. Rad’s contributions and usher in a new chapter of global impact for the Foundation. Additional event details will be released soon.The 90210 Universal Foundation looks ahead with renewed purpose and gratitude, confident that with Mr. Rad’s guidance, it will continue to light the way toward a more inspired and united world.About 90210 Universal FoundationThe 90210 Universal Foundation has been officially established and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to create a world of positivity, happiness, and success. Through fostering awareness, education, and action in support of transformative projects, the Foundation aligns its initiatives with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Its mission is realized by uplifting individuals and communities, advancing education and empowerment—especially in mentoring and entrepreneurship—and partnering in local, national, and international events that drive meaningful progress and global well-being.*Mission Statement:*To inspire and empower communities to create a world of positivity, happiness, and success by fostering awareness, education, and action in support of transformative projects. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives aligned with the United Nations' 17 SDGs, we aim to uplift individuals and communities, focusing on education and empowerment of innovative thought leaders worldwide.*Purpose Statement:*The Foundation operates exclusively for charitable and educational purposes under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Its focus includes:* Promoting public education and awareness for a more positive, sustainable, and equitable world.* Supporting projects that inspire personal and community growth.* Advancing education and empowerment of innovative thought agents, with an emphasis on mentoring and entrepreneurship.* Ensuring rigorous vetting of all projects for impact and alignment with the mission.* Facilitating and partnering in events that promote transformative action.* Cultivating a culture of giving and collaboration.* Elevating public understanding of global challenges and collective solutions.About Dr. Natalie ForestThis release is authored by Dr. Natalie Forest is the Revolutionary Rulebreaker and a renowned spiritual transformation mentor. She serves as President of 90210 Enterprise, Vice President of 90210 Media, and a key leader in the Quantum Synergy Vertical. Known for her transformational work in education, empowerment, and organizational alignment, she brings a heart-centered approach to thought leadership and communication. As a seasoned speaker, author, and strategist, Dr. Forest supports missions that foster global well-being, equity, and purpose. She is honored to contribute to the vision and voice of the 90210 Universal Foundation.

