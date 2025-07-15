Submit Release
Ello Messenger Empowers Creators to Monetize Content Through Subscription Channels

Create your own subscription channel by setting a monthly price, sharing exclusive content with your fans, and growing your community as people discover and subscribe to your channel.

Fully monetized subscription channels enable creators to set monthly prices, share exclusive content, and engage directly with fans.

The AI-powered, privacy-first platform unlocks new revenue streams for influencers, musicians, and businesses.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ello Messenger today announced enhanced features that help influencers, musicians, and businesses monetize their content directly within its secure, AI-powered messaging platform. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and designed for privacy and creativity, Ello Messenger gives creators a powerful space to engage fans and earn revenue — all without intermediaries.

“Ello Messenger has always been about empowering creators,” said Val Segal, CEO of Ello. “We’re giving influencers and musicians the tools to turn conversations into income — with subscription channels, exclusive content drops, and innovative AI features to grow their business.”

Unlike traditional messaging apps, Ello Messenger goes beyond simple communication. Creators can now launch paid subscription channels, offer exclusive music tracks, videos, and live updates, and even sell masterclasses, all within the app. Fans can subscribe directly and securely, supporting their favorite creators while enjoying exclusive access.

Key features of Ello Messenger include:

• Paid subscription channels for direct-to-fan monetization
• Exclusive content drops, including music, video, and live updates
• AI-powered tools for text, image, and soon voice and video creation
• Intellectual property protection to safeguard creative assets
• Privacy-first design with end-to-end encryption, no phone number required, and unlimited media storage

Influencers and musicians can finally own their audience and revenue streams without compromising privacy. Ello Messenger is more than just a chat app — it’s a platform built for the creative economy.

Ello Messenger is available now on iOS and Android, giving creators everywhere the tools to connect, create, and earn securely.

For more information, visit Ello Messenger website.
Download Ello on iOS
Download Ello on Android

Julianna Valencia
Ello Messenger Corp.
press@ellomessenger.com
