Ello and Atlas Artists Unveil AI-Driven Messaging Platform to Empower Creators, Businesses, and Privacy-Conscious Users.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ello and Atlas Artists today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation messaging platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed for creators, businesses, and privacy-conscious users, Ello Messenger blends advanced AI capabilities, privacy-first design, and revenue-generating tools — setting a new standard for digital communication.

“Ello Messenger isn’t just another chat app — it’s a breakthrough for the entertainment industry,” said Dave Fleming, CEO of Atlas Artists. “By integrating AI-driven tools with monetization features, it opens up entirely new ways for creators and businesses to engage audiences and generate revenue.”

Unlike standard messaging apps, Ello Messenger integrates AI for text, image, and soon voice and video, making tasks more intelligent and dynamic. Beyond messaging, users can monetize their content by launching subscription channels, selling masterclasses, and building AI bots — transforming communication into a business opportunity.

Built for creators, businesses, and their audiences, Ello Messenger offers specialized tools for musicians, influencers, athletes, and entertainment companies to engage securely and protect their creative assets. Its AI-powered intellectual property protection is a first in the messaging space, helping partners safeguard their work.

Privacy and security are at the heart of Ello Messenger’s mission. With default end-to-end encryption, no phone number required, and unlimited media storage, Ello prioritizes user privacy while providing unmatched flexibility.

“Ello Messenger is redefining the way we communicate,” said Val Segal, CEO of Ello. “We’ve created a secure, dynamic platform where everyday conversations and business growth go hand in hand — empowering users to connect, create, and earn.”

Ello is available now on iOS and Android.

For more information, visit: https://ellomessenger.com

Download Ello on iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ello-messenger/id6469151194

Download Ello on Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.beint.elloapp

