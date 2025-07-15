Global Magicians Hall of Fame Inaugural Ceremony Becomes Historic Milestone in Magic’s Modern Legacy

[From Left] Allen Bracken, Luna Shimada, Criss Angel, Diana Zimmerman, Fielding West, Allen Ackerman, Howard Hamburg, Tim Wise, Mike Michaels, The Conjurors Natasha Lamb & Matthew Pomeroy, Colin Cloud, Jen Kramer, Kyle & Mistie Knight, Connie Boyd & Nick Lewin

On July 9, 2025, magic claimed its rightful place in cultural history with Magic Living Legends, GOAT Award Recipient Criss Angel and World-Class Performers

In 100 years, someone will see this photo and say, ‘I wish I was there’, just like I did as a child, staring at old black-and-white prints of the past masters. This was that moment for our generation.” — Tim Wise, Global Magicians Hall of Fame Co-founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where legends are made and illusions come to life, a new chapter in magic’s history was written as The Los Angeles Tribune hosted the inaugural Global Magicians Hall of Fame — an unprecedented gathering of legendary magicians, rising stars, and philanthropic visionaries who have shaped the past, present, and future of magic.In a moment, decades in the making, the greats of magic were not on stage to entertain— they were honored for building it. With the curtain drawn and history watching—audience on its feet and icons of the craft hand-in-hand for the curtain call—the Global Magicians Hall of Fame took its first historic bow.Anchored in reverence for magic’s cultural impact, the Global Magicians Hall of Fame established a new tradition: to honor not just technical mastery, but humanity, history, and service.Honoring the Class of 2025Global Magicians Hall of Fame InducteesIn an emotional welcome, Criss Angel, recipient of the evening’s GOAT Award, opened with a tribute that silenced the room:“These legends are the masters I looked up to as a young magician. It’s because of them that I even believed this was possible.”The Class of 2025 represents a rare constellation of influence, artistry, and lifelong dedication to the magical arts:✨ Gay BlackstoneSteward of Magic’s Grand LegacyVisionary producer, president of the Academy of Magical Arts, and global ambassador who has preserved and elevated the Blackstone name while expanding magic’s reach through leadership and media.✨ Diana ZimmermanThe Enchantress Who Transcended the StageTrailblazer, author, and corporate illusionist whose creative fingerprints shaped the work of Copperfield and Criss Angel. Co-founder of the Magic Castle’s Junior Program and a voice for women in magic.✨ Fielding WestThe Maestro of Magic and MirthBeloved for his seamless blend of comedy and illusion, Fielding has graced the world’s stages and trained the next generation in performance and stage presence with unmatched generosity.✨ Howard HamburgThe Unsung Virtuoso of Card MagicClose-up magic master and Dai Vernon protégé whose subtle brilliance and lifelong mentorship have left a quiet but indelible mark on the soul of modern card magic.Award Honorees: Where Art Meets LegacyBeyond the Hall of Fame inductees, the evening honored individuals across the magical spectrum.The 2025 award honorees represent lifetimes of contribution, from stage to scholarship, from community impact to creative innovation. They are the ones who didn’t just perform magic — they elevated it.From dazzling stage innovators to archival preservers, media, and philanthropy, the recipients included:* Criss Angel – GOAT Award (Greatest of All Time) for his genre-defining cultural impact, global illusions, and philanthropic legacy.* Luna Shimada – Adelaide Herrmann Award for boundary-breaking artistic fusion and honoring cross-generational legacy.* Dorothy Dietrich – Houdini’s Legacy Award for her fearless escape artistry and stewardship of the Houdini Museum.* Vanish Magazine | Paul Romhany – Media Excellence Award for founding Vanish Magazine, magic’s most widely-read publication, spanning 87 countries.* Jen Kramer – Performance Achievement Award for redefining modern Las Vegas headliner magic with brilliance, intellect, and warmth.* Margaret Steele – Literary Award for preserving magic’s history through acclaimed authorship and research.* Connie Boyd – Innovation Award for elevating underrepresented magicians and pioneering inclusive media platforms.* Benjamin Barnes – Community Philanthropic Award for mentoring talent and expanding magic’s reach across Chicago communities.* Kyle & Mistie Knight – Influence in Social Media Award for captivating millions by blending stage illusion with viral storytelling.* Kevin James – Inventive Performance Award for his legendary illusions that expanded what’s possible in visual magic.* Lynette Chappell – Supporting Magic Philanthropic Award for her lifetime contributions to magic and service.* Jake Hofman – Star Rising Award for youth leadership in magic, service-based performance, and future academic excellence at Stanford.A Stage of Selfless LegacyWhat made the evening even more extraordinary? Every presenter and performer — many of whom flew across the country — did so at their own expense. No compensation. No rider. Just reverence.They came to honor magic’s legacy with magic itself.Award presenters included Alisha Magnus-Louis, Ava V. Manuel, Jason Antalek, Lance Burton, Nick Lewin, Diana Zimmerman, Alan Ackerman, Bill Smith, Mike Hammer, Colin Cloud, Mike Michaels, The Conjurors Matthew Pomeroy & Natasha Lamb, Criss Angel & Moe Rock.The evening’s performers took the stage not for spotlight, but for service — offering their talents to honor those who built the very craft they now carry forward. Fielding West delivered his signature wit and timing. Kyle & Mistie Knight brought sleek, contemporary illusion. Stéphane Vanel embodied elegance through sleight-of-hand. Luna Shimada performed with spiritual and artistic depth. Steve Owens electrified with bold, modern misdirection. Each gave generously to perform not just for an audience — but for legacy.“This wasn’t about fame. This was about forever,” said Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune. “We created the Hall of Fame because magic deserves a sanctuary — a place where the ones who gave their lives to wonder are remembered with wonder.”The evening was marked by red carpet grandeur, standing ovations, and emotional moments — but what will last is what was built:A Hall of Fame not decided behind closed doors — but shaped by community, media, and meaning.A new era of magical stewardship has officially begun.Let Magic MoveFrom illusion to innovation, from remembrance to reinvention, the 2025 Global Magicians Hall of Fame was more than an event — it was a declaration:Magic is alive. Magic has lineage. Magic has a home.Visit GlobalMagiciansHallofFame.com to subscribe, nominate, & receive exclusive invites.Media Contact: Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief, The Los Angeles Tribune News

