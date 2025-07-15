Postponed: Closure of Loop 202 East off-ramp at Alma School Road

PHOENIX – A planned two-month closure of the eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Alma School Road in Chandler, scheduled to start Wednesday night, July 16, has been postponed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure will be rescheduled as part of ADOT’s Loop 202 widening project in the Southeast Valley.

The $200 million Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.