Grants Out from Stewardship Exceed £100m for the Second Year Running

Stewardship's 2024 Annual Report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewardship reports another record year in grants out to its church, charity and individual partners, according to its 2024 Annual Report released today.The big picture numbers:• Total Gifts In: £108m• Total Grants Out: £106m• Payout rate of grants to charitable causes over twice the UK average for Donor Advised Funds (DAF) at 57%• Total assets: £215mStewardship, a Christian charity and DAF, exceeded £100m in grants out for the second year running, with a total of £106m sent to its 12,000 church, charity and individual partners. The rate at which grants are being paid out to its partners also remains very strong at 57%, over twice the UK DAF average (see notes 2 and 3).2024 was a seminal year for Stewardship, with new CEO Janie Oliver leading on the development of a new organisational design and strategy, which is focused on helping Christians grow in generosity as well as equipping and strengthening the many causes that they support.CEO’s reflection on 2024“In my first full year as CEO of Stewardship, I have been deeply encouraged by the faithfulness of our donors and partners, the dedication of our staff team and, above all, God’s provision and guidance. Given the challenging economic environment in 2024, we are so grateful to have facilitated over £100m in grants out for the second year running, with £106m sent to our church, charity and individual partners. Going forwards, we remain focused on growing and developing our offering to our donors and partners as part of our mission to help Christians be the best stewards of their resources.” Janie Oliver, CEO, StewardshipFurther highlights from Stewardship’s 2024 Annual Report:• Loans to church and charity partners grew by 20% to ¬£34m• Revenue for finance and governance services for churches and charities increased by 14% to 1.4m• Payroll Bureau Services' monthly payments exceeded ¬£7m for the first time• Accounts Examination Service completed independent examinations of 500 church and charity clients, a 9% increase year on year• Second Stewardship Generosity Report published• Giving app for iOS launched for Giving Account donorsIncrease in investments aligned with Stewardship’s Christian valuesAs part of Stewardship’s commitment to prioritise investments that align with its Christian values, it made £11m of additional investments in Christian organisations and social impact initiatives that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals during the year, which increased the total allocation in these areas by 4% to 30% of total assets. The remaining assets are either in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments or represent client-nominated investment options and cash.Growth in partnersStewardship attracted 915 new church, charity and individual partners in 2024 and introduced a new look Partner Account to help partners showcase impact and invite support in a more compelling way. Stewardship continued to support Spring Harvest (run by Essential Christian) as their main giving partner over Easter and Christmas in 2024. It also partnered with Global Leadership Network for UK and Ireland for their Global Leadership Summits and with Soul Church Norwich for their Open Home conference for church leaders.Stewardship Generosity Report provides critical giving data for the Christian charity sectorStewardship’s second Generosity Report, which explores Christian giving in the UK, has already become a much-anticipated annual resource for the Christian charity sector. The report was based on a survey sample that was scaled up from just over 4,000 to just over 6,000 Christians. Work has now begun on the 2026 report.View and download Stewardship's 2024 Annual Report: https://www.stewardship.org.uk/about-us/our-accounts View CEO's highlights: https://youtu.be/dU3888Y_hWo?si=pm6CXFC7a3wktKCQ -----------------------------------------------------ends--------------------------------------------------------------------------Notes for Editors1. Stewardship is a Christian charity and Donor Advised Fund (DAF) that has been working with generous Christians and the ministries they support for over a century. Today, it helps over 30,000 donors discover the joy of generosity as they give over £100 million every year to more than 12,000 church, charity and Christian worker partners. Stewardship’s professional services also equip, grow and strengthen those partners so they can create more and more impact for God’s Kingdom.2. Stewardship’s mission: To help Christians be the best stewards of the resources God gives them.3. Stewardship’s vision: A thriving Kingdom economy where God’s people steward resources generously to advance the Gospel.4. NPT UK’s DAF Report 2024 reports the aggregate grant payout rate from donor-advised funds was 25.7 per cent in 202] 3: https://www.nptuk.org/reports/the-2024-daf-report/ 5. Stewardship uses The Foundation Center method to calculate its payout rate; each year's total amount of grants made from Stewardship is divided by the total amount of charitable assets (restricted funds) held at the end of the prior year. The Foundation Center formula for calculating payout rate is:This year’s grant $ ÷ Last year’s charitable assets $ = payout rate. This method is used by NPT in their DAF Report. Further information: https://www.nptrust.org/philanthropic-resources/philanthropist/why-the-donor-advised-fund-payout-rate-matters-and-how-it-fits-into-the-bigger-picture/ 6. Stewardship's Annual Reports – view this year's and previous years' reports at https://www.stewardship.org.uk/about-us/our-accounts 7. Stewardship's Generosity Report 2025: Exploring Christian Giving in the UK: https://www.stewardship.org.uk/generosity-report 8. Stewardship's investment policy is based on its 'Kingdom Impact Bullseye Investment Approach'. See p.39 of the 2024 Annual Report and https://www.stewardship.org.uk/blogs/impact-investments-putting-our-money-where-our-mission

