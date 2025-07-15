Attorneys Donate Thousands of Hours Weekly To Help With Legal Issues

A survey of Ohio attorneys shows their pro bono and financial contributions to assist with civil legal needs.

Ohio attorneys donated on average 1,656 hours of their time every week to advise low-income individuals on their legal needs in 2024, according to a report from the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation (OAJF).

The Supreme Court of Ohio and OAJF work together annually to survey Ohio attorneys about whether they volunteer to provide legal services, how much time they spend doing pro bono work, and what types of cases they handle.

The 2,994 attorneys who responded to the 2024 survey logged a total of 86,161 pro bono hours. The respondents represent a fraction of the roughly 45,000 active Ohio attorneys – indicating that the pro bono hours contributed by the legal profession overall would be more than the numbers captured by the survey.

At the median billing rate of roughly $250 per hour, the time donated by attorneys had a value of $21.5 million in legal services.

Attorneys also reported making more financial contributions in 2024 to assist in the delivery of needed civil legal services. The dollars donated climbed to $1.2 million – an increase of about $400,000 over 2023.

A central purpose of the survey and the report is to identify areas where legal assistance is needed – both geographically and in specific fields of law – so that organizations can better allocate resources. OAJF is analyzing that data for future planning. Among the types of cases attorneys assisted with, housing led the list at 10%. Also near the top were legal issues regarding immigration, employment, wills/probate, and family law, and advising businesses or nonprofit organizations.

People Often Confused by Legal Processes

Sheldon Goodrum, a Columbus attorney, volunteers at a Columbus pro bono clinic run by Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio. He said he typically sits down with clients one-on-one to gain an understanding of their legal issues. It sometimes is a custody matter, a landlord-tenant dispute, or questions about child support or protection orders.

“Many clients come in during some of the most difficult moments in their lives,” Goodrum explains. “They’re overwhelmed by the complexity of the legal system and unsure where to start.”

He guides clients through a process – inquiring about their concerns, identifying legal options, and discussing next steps. He might need to review documents, help a client prepare for a hearing, or connect a client with additional, ongoing legal assistance, Goodrum said.

Goodrum also donates time at driver’s license reinstatement clinics. He’ll review driving records, related court entries, and notices from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to figure out how to legally get clients back on the road – “something that’s often essential for reemployment and day-to-day life,” he notes.

It’s beneficial when assisting people with legal issues to be a calm, supportive presence, he said. Even if he can’t solve every issue in the moment, Goodrum said he wants the client to leave feeling more informed, and less alone.

“Legal knowledge shouldn’t only be available to those who can afford it,” he said. “There are people with urgent needs, and they just need someone to listen, explain the system, and point them in the right direction.”

Because he has the education and ability to help, Goodrum said he feels a responsibility to use those skills for good.

“Pro bono keeps me grounded and connected to the human side of the law,” he said. “As a person, it’s meaningful because I know I’m offering something that could genuinely improve someone’s life.”

One-Stop Website Lets Attorneys Explore Pro Bono Options

To streamline and simplify how attorneys can find and sign up for pro bono opportunities, OAJF launched a new website this year called Pro Bono Ohio. Attorneys are able to locate openings based on their interests and location. The free pro bono locator can sort possibilities by practice area, type of representation, and time commitment. Options include volunteering in person at a monthly brief advice clinic, taking a case for full representation, or signing up with an organization that connects attorneys virtually to give guidance to clients in other parts of the state.

Pro Bono Ohio also makes posting a pro bono opportunity simple for providers. Legal aid and civil legal service organizations can list opportunities on the site and seamlessly track and manage volunteer activity.

“This is the first time Ohio has had a single site that centralizes pro bono opportunities for both volunteers and providers,” said Sophia Chang, OAJF’s pro bono director. “We’re excited to leverage ideas to grow both pro bono opportunities and the number of attorney volunteers.”

There are many benefits to attorneys who give their time. Goodrum said he thinks pro bono keeps attorneys engaged with their communities and allows them to use their skills to make a real difference. The day-to-day practice of law can sometimes feel abstract or transactional, he notes. He believes pro bono brings attorneys “back to purpose.”

“The justice system doesn’t work if it’s only accessible to those with means,” Goodrum said. “Pro bono work helps bridge that gap and ensures that people have a fighting chance, regardless of income or background.”