World’s Healthcare Leaders to Return to Riyadh for Global Health Exhibition 2025 in October

Doubling in size, Global Health Exhibition is set to host 20 international pavilions – driving further overseas growth for 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and supported by Vision 2030, KSA Health Sector Transformation Program and organised by Tahaluf - the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) returns to the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre from 27–30 October 2025.Global Health Exhibition’s surging international footprintGlobal healthcare giants exhibiting include Zimmer Biomed, GE HealthCare, Novo Nordisk, Paxera Health, Davita and Samsung will convene in Riyadh, drawn by the Saudi Arabia’s transformation momentum and investment potential. The event will feature more than 500 speakers and over 2,000 exhibiting brands representing a diverse cross-section of countries, disciplines, and healthcare systems, enabling powerful global knowledge exchange.His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “With one of the world's fastest growing health markets, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the natural home for the world's fastest growing health exhibition. Setting the global health agenda, the Global Health Exhibition is where visionary investors, pioneering startups, and technology leaders convene to reimagine the future of health and then build it.”Faisal Al-Khamisi, Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), and Co-Chairman of Tahaluf Company, emphasised the impact and importance of the exhibition in advancing the global health sector. He stated, "This year's edition features an unprecedented level of international participation, where global leaders across the healthcare ecosystem convene at the Global Health Exhibition to engage in strategic dialogue, form fruitful partnerships, and drive investment. The event also provides a significant opportunity to showcase the latest innovations, facilitate knowledge transfer, and connect with stakeholders shaping the future of the health sector."He added, "This exhibition reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for innovation and investment in the healthcare sector. It embodies the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and supports the Kingdom's efforts to enhance the quality of health services."Following strong international interest, GHE 2025 is set to host 20 international pavilions, increasing from 12 in 2024, with confirmed participation from the USA, Turkey, China, Italy, Germany, the UK, Finland, Canada, Taiwan, Pakistan, and South Korea. Surging demand has led organisers to expand the event’s floorspace by 40%, adding three new exhibition halls. With a clear focus on cross-border partnerships and multi-market investments, GHE 2025 is fast becoming a global hub for future-focused healthcare collaboration.Exhibitors such as Olympus have praised the event’s unparalleled ROI and international reach. “Olympus is pleased to participate in the Global Health Exhibition, which brings together key voices from across the healthcare sector. The event provides an important opportunity to share our latest innovations, exchange ideas, and engage with stakeholders who are shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes,” added Ronald Boueri, Vice President & Managing Director, Medical Systems Division, Olympus META.Driving the future of healthThe Leaders Summit at GHE 2025 will bring together a collection of the world’s most powerful healthcare leaders, uniting ministers, senior government officials, Fortune 500 CEOs, and impact-driven investors. This year's edition marks a decisive shift, from policy dialogue to action, spotlighting real-world innovations from AI-powered diagnostics at scale to national prevention strategies delivering measurable impact. The summit will explore policy implementation, healthcare financing, longevity strategies, and the real-world impact of digital transformation.Attendees will hear from healthcare leaders each renowned for driving large-scale transformation in global health systems, including• Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare, Microsoft (USA) – Dr. Rhew leads Microsoft’s global health strategy across 190+ countries and holds six U.S. patents in clinical AI and EHR. Twice named among Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, he has been behind some of the world’s most impactful public-private health innovation partnerships.• Baroness Nicola Blackwood, Chair, Genomics England; Former Minister of Health, UK – Baroness Blackwood has held key ministerial portfolios under two UK Prime Ministers. A global authority on life sciences, NHS data strategy, and digital transformation, she has played a pivotal role in shaping policies around genomic medicine and global health security.• Dr. Katharina Grimm, Head of Medical, FIFA (Switzerland) – As FIFA’s top medical expert, Dr. Grimm is advancing athlete health at a global scale, including innovations in injury prevention, longevity, and high-performance care. Her insights bridge elite sports medicine and public health, with implications that extend far beyond the playing field.New for 2025• A new addition this year is VIBE, powered by LiveWell - a dedicated wellness event co-located with GHE 2025 and backed by the Ministry of Health’s LiveWell initiative. Launched in response to growing demand for holistic health and longevity solutions, VIBE, powered by LiveWell focuses on empowering individuals to live longer, healthier lives through personalised and preventive care. With Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy now valued at approximately $19 billion USD , VIBE, powered by LiveWell offers a timely platform for cross-sector collaboration, business development, and public engagement.With bold national investment in digital health, regulatory reform, and public-private collaboration, Saudi Arabia is driving one of the world’s most ambitious healthcare transformation agendas. The Global Health Exhibition is where this momentum comes to life, bringing together global innovators, investors, and health leaders to accelerate solutions that meet real-world challenges.For more information on Global Health Exhibition 2025, please visit: www.globalhealthsaudi.com

