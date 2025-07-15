Gravitee acquires Ambassador to accelerate agentic API & event management

The acquisition boosts Gravitee’s AI-ready API platform with Edge Stack and Blackbird products, expanding US presence and accelerating agentic API leadership.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitee, with a valuation of over $300m, has acquired US-based Ambassador to expand its AI-ready API & Event Management capabilities and grow its North American footprint through two key products:- Edge Stack: A Kubernetes-native ingress and API gateway.- Blackbird: An AI-powered API development tool that helps teams go from prompt to governed, agent-ready APIs in seconds.This acquisition strengthens Gravitee’s position as a leader in Agentic API & Event Management, with a developer-first platform for governing APIs and AI agents at scale that allows teams to build without fear or friction in an increasingly complex ecosystem. The acquisition also accelerates Gravitee’s presence in the US, bringing in a strong customer base and experienced team, with Steve Rodda (Former Ambassador CEO) becoming Gravitee’s North America Field CTO.Rory Blundell, Co-Founder and CEO at Gravitee:“This is about making enterprises truly AI-ready - and no one else offers what Gravitee now can. With Blackbird and Edge Stack, we’re the only platform unifying AI-ready API design, Kubernetes-native ingress, and full-lifecycle governance for APIs, Events, and AI interactions. As AI adoption accelerates, organizations must boost efficiency without sacrificing control - and Gravitee is the platform to make that happen.”Gravitee, with a valuation of over $300m, is the open-source leader in Agentic API & Event Management. The Gravitee platform empowers enterprises to design, secure, and govern APIs, event streams, and AI-driven interactions across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. With a federated, agent-ready approach and native support for real-time traffic and autonomous agents via the Gravitee Agent Mesh, Gravitee enables secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity in an increasingly complex ecosystem.Ambassador builds developer-friendly tools for cloud-native application delivery on Kubernetes. Its flagship products, Edge Stack and Blackbird, combine ingress control, API gateway, and AI-powered design to streamline API development and deployment in modern cloud-native environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.