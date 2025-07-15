STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER MILLER ON GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S SPECIAL SESSION AGENDA

“Governor Greg Abbott has listed his agenda items for the upcoming Special Session. We laid a strong foundation during the 89th Regular Legislative Session, but there’s still more work to build on that progress to make Texas strong and secure.

I fully support his decision to include disaster relief in the agenda for the upcoming special session. We need to pass comprehensive, forward-looking legislation and focus on preparing Texas for future disasters, not just responding to those we face today.

Texas is sadly no stranger to natural disasters. The Panhandle wildfires were the worst in our state’s history, and now, devastating floods are once again testing our strength. Texas’s size and geography mean we lead the nation in the number and cost of severe weather events. That makes our call to action even more critical.

But disaster relief isn’t the only priority. As your Agriculture Commissioner, I’m dedicated to making sure the legislation passed protects Texans and benefits everyone.

These are essential issues to address, and I look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides to resolve them.”