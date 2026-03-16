Commissioner Sid Miller Recognizes National CACFP Week

Child and Adult Care Food Program sponsors serve nutritious meals and snacks for Texans in childcare and adult day care.

Austin – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texans to show their support for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) during National CACFP Week, March 15-21. CACFP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that supports good nutrition at adult day care centers, childcare centers, home-based day cares, and afterschool programs. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the program for the Texas CACFP organizations that served more than 200 million balanced meals last year.

“Our partners work hard to promote healthy lifestyles by ensuring eligible children and adults can enjoy nutritious meals and snacks in CACFP,” Commissioner Miller said. “They serve healthy food at more than 12,000 sites to help TDA realize its nutrition program goals. I encourage parents and caregivers to explore their options for participating in these programs and supporting CACFP nutrition professionals.”

TDA offers CACFP operators guidance for meeting federal requirements and resources for celebrating National CACFP Week. Recognizing CACFP Week helps educate families about the important work done by CACFP providers to ensure Texans of all ages have the nutritious foods they need for active, healthy lives. Learn more about National CACFP Week at SquareMeals.org/CACFPWeek.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

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