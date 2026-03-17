Commissioner Miller Announces Launch of Agricultural Defense Program to Protect Texas Producers from Pests, Disease, and Predators

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced the opening of the Agricultural Defense Program (AgDefense), a new initiative administered in partnership with the Texas Agricultural Finance Authority (TAFA) to help protect Texas farmers and ranchers from costly threats posed by agricultural pests, diseases, and depredating animals.

The program is now accepting letters of intent under the authority of Texas Agriculture Code, Chapter 58, to provide targeted financial assistance for programs designed to strengthen Texas’ agricultural defenses and reduce losses for producers across the state.

Texas agriculture generates hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and supports rural communities from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley. That economic foundation requires constant vigilance and investment in science-based solutions that stop threats before they spread.

“Texas agriculture feeds and clothes the world, and I’m not going to stand by while pests, disease, or predators threaten the livelihoods of our farmers and ranchers,” Commissioner Miller said. “This Agricultural Defense Program gives us another powerful tool to stay ahead of these threats and protect the producers who keep our state strong.”

Through the program, TAFA will provide financial assistance to the Texas Animal Health Commission, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and Texas A&M AgriLife Research to implement targeted control and mitigation projects. Eligible projects may include monitoring, response strategies, and field-level interventions aimed at addressing emerging agricultural threats before they cause widespread economic damage.

Commissioner Miller emphasized that the program is designed to be flexible and responsive to rapidly evolving challenges facing Texas producers, including invasive pests, livestock diseases, crop threats, and wildlife depredation that can devastate farms and ranches if left unchecked.

“Whether it’s invasive insects threatening our crops, diseases putting our livestock at risk, or predators causing damage to farms and ranches, these threats cost Texas producers millions of dollars every year,” Miller said. “By working with our partners at the Texas Animal Health Commission and Texas A&M AgriLife, we’re investing in the expertise and knowledge needed to defend Texas agriculture.”

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis to ensure the state can respond quickly to emerging pest and disease threats. Eligible agencies are encouraged to submit letters of intent outlining strategic projects designed to mitigate agricultural losses and strengthen Texas’ agricultural biosecurity.

“Texas agriculture is the backbone of our economy and the heart of our rural communities,” Commissioner Miller said. “Programs like this ensure we stay one step ahead of the threats facing our producers and keep Texas agriculture strong, secure, and globally competitive for generations to come.”