HOUSTON – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning letter to Tray Coppola, organizer of an unverified GoFundMe campaign, as part of his ongoing efforts to shut down scammers seeking to take advantage of those impacted by Texas’s tragic floods.

“Malicious schemes to swindle Americans who want to generously help our fellow Texans amidst this tragedy will be met with swift and forceful action from my office,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will be investigating Mr. Coppola’s GoFundMe to determine if any laws were broken and the purpose behind his actions. If it’s determined that this was an intentional scam designed to steal funds that were meant to help those impacted by the devastating floods, then he will be held fully responsible under the law.”

The warning letter notifies Mr. Coppola of the alleged unlawful conduct and constitutes a formal demand to preserve and maintain records and evidence. It further states that the Attorney General expects Mr. Coppola to immediately cease his campaign and return any donations. If not, the Attorney General will pursue all legal remedies to protect Texans, including seeking civil penalties, restitution, and court-ordered injunctions.

While GoFundMe can be a useful tool to make charitable contributions, it has recently been utilized by digital scammers. Individuals donating via GoFundMe are encouraged to do independent research to ensure that their gift is going towards their intended recipient.

The Office of the Attorney General continues to encourage those making charitable donations to use reputable and verified channels. To read additional tips and guidance to aid with charitable giving, click here.