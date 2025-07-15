SID MILLER THANKS WHATABURGER FOR STEPPING UP DURING TEXAS FLOODS

“I want to thank Whataburger, one of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) GO TEXAN Champion Sponsors, for stepping up in a big way to support Texans in their time of need. When historic floods hit the Hill Country, Whataburger didn’t hesitate. They hit the ground running in Kerrville, providing hot meals to our first responders, emergency crews, and volunteers.

Additionally, they’re donating $100,000 to local relief organizations and donating 100% of proceeds from their collectible cup sales to support recovery efforts. That’s not just good business, that’s being a good neighbor.

During tough times, it’s people like Whataburger who remind us of what it means to be Texan. On behalf of the TDA, thank you for showing that Texas truly looks after its own.”

For more information on Whataburger’s relief efforts, charitable giving, and how you can help, visit stories.whataburger.com or follow @Whataburger on social media.