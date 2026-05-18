Commissioner Miller Mobilizes TDA Aid for Wildfire Victims in the Texas Panhandle

AUSTIN – As dangerous wildfires continue to burn across portions of the Texas Panhandle amid dry conditions and high winds, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today urged Texans to remain vigilant and praised the tireless efforts of first responders, volunteer firefighters, ranchers, and local officials working around the clock to protect lives, livestock, and property. Commissioner Miller also reaffirmed the Texas Department of Agriculture’s commitment to supporting affected agricultural producers and rural communities during the ongoing emergency. A red flag warning remains in effect in the area today.

“The Texas Panhandle is once again facing devastating wildfires, and our prayers are with every ranching family, firefighter, law enforcement officer, and community battling these dangerous blazes head-on,” said Commissioner Miller. “Folks in the Panhandle are as tough as they come, but these fires are a harsh reminder of how quickly dry conditions, high winds, and extreme heat can turn dangerous and destructive.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture is in close contact with state and local officials as response efforts continue. The agency stands ready to assist producers and rural communities impacted by these fires and help connect Texans with available resources. Protecting livestock, agricultural operations, homes, and critical infrastructure remains a top priority.

TDA is deploying key resources:

STAR Fund:

Privately funded relief for farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses to rebuild after disasters. Apply now for grants covering infrastructure repair – no taxpayer dollars needed. Anyone can donate securely via the TDA website – every dollar aids recovery.

Hay and Feed Hotline:

Free service connecting hay donors and buyers in emergencies. Call 877-429-1998 to give or get help.

AgriStress Helpline:

24/7 mental health support tailored for rural Texans. Trained pros understand agriculture hardships – call 833-897-2474 if crisis hits.

Administered by TDA, the STAR Fund delivers tax-deductible, donation-driven grants to speed recovery for eligible producers.

Commissiong Miller continued, “I encourage all Texans in affected areas to stay alert, follow evacuation orders if issued, and avoid activities that could spark additional fires. We’ve seen firsthand how fast these fires can move across open country.” To submit an application or donate to STAR Fund, visit here. For additional information on TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline, visit here. To learn more about TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, visit here.