JobNet.com.mm welcomed 2,600+ white-collar professionals using Digital QR CV ID at JobNATION Myanmar

Cover Photo - 2026 JobNATION job fair yangon by JobNet Myanmar Crowd Shot - 2026 JobNATION job fair yangon by JobNet Myanmar QR Scanning Wall - 2026 JobNATION job fair yangon by JobNet Myanmar CV Evaluation - 2026 JobNATION job fair yangon by JobNet Myanmar

JobNet.com.mm welcomed over 2,600 white-collar professionals at JobNATION, Myanmar’s largest career fair. The premier career fair featured over 65 top companies

YANGON, MYANMAR, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet.com.mm successfully brought together more than 2,600 white-collar professionals at Myanmar’s largest career fair, held on Saturday, 21st March 2026 at Novotel Yangon Max Hotel. The premier career fair featured over 65 leading local and international organisations, creating a space for professionals to discover new career pathways and engage directly with Top Employers across many industries.Participating companies leveraged JobNet’s AI-powered Paperless Technology to manage high volumes of candidate applications. Employers benefited from greater efficiency in quickly scanning the Candidate’s Digital QR CV ID, then referring them directly to their Job Vacancies in their JobNet ATS and Talent CRM system. The same technology allowed candidates to apply to jobs easily by scanning the company QR code, and through their Digital CV ID, directly send their CV application to hiring companies, and thus, removed the need for printed paper resumes, significantly improving the overall job search and application experience.Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions of JobNet Group, commented, “JobNATION is an event which provides an amazing opportunity for our clients to engage with Myanmar’s professional workforce. The strong attendance from job seekers and employers highlights the importance and value of our platforms that not only connect talent with opportunity, but also supports long-term career growth and workforce development.”Beyond recruitment, JobNATION provided additional on-site support through CV Evaluation Counters and Interview Booths. Candidates received guidance to improve and refine their CVs, and dedicated Interview Booths provided a professional setting for intimate discussions with hiring managers, allowing candidates to move from application to interview within the same day. This not only ensured higher-quality CVs for employers, but also allowed hiring teams to assess right-fit candidates on the day.Inspiring presentations by HR leaders from some of Myanmar’s most recognised organisations were held throughout the event, where speakers shared valuable insights, practical career tips, and highlighted career-development opportunities within their organisations.JobNet Group continues to drive innovation in talent matching, empowering professionals while enabling organisations to strengthen their talent pipe and employer brands. Thank you to all our partners and attendees who contributed to the success of JobNATION Yangon 2026.ABOUT JOBNET GROUPJobNet Group (combined with JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm ) will continue to significantly invest in more innovative product updates, features, and technology advancement to support Myanmar business and the HR industry, so you can keep up or stay ahead of the competition and achieve your business goals.

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