Supplemental Disaster Relief Program webinar for crop insurance professionals

News

July 14, 2025

News article

USDA’s Risk Management Agency invites all crop insurance agents to join a webinar on July 16 to learn about the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP), announced this week by USDA’s Farm Service Agency. This webinar will be offered in two sessions. The same content will be covered in each session.

Event Details

SDRP Webinar for Crop Insurance Professionals

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Register to attend using the links below:

About the Program

Authorized by the American Relief Act, 2025, SDRP provides disaster relief payments to eligible producers who suffered revenue, quality, or production losses to crops, trees, bushes, or vines due to qualifying disaster events in calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Representatives from both agencies will present program information and share additional resources.