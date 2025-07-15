Supplemental Disaster Relief Program webinar for crop insurance professionals
News
July 14, 2025
News article
USDA’s Risk Management Agency invites all crop insurance agents to join a webinar on July 16 to learn about the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP), announced this week by USDA’s Farm Service Agency. This webinar will be offered in two sessions. The same content will be covered in each session.
Event Details
SDRP Webinar for Crop Insurance Professionals
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Register to attend using the links below:
About the Program
Authorized by the American Relief Act, 2025, SDRP provides disaster relief payments to eligible producers who suffered revenue, quality, or production losses to crops, trees, bushes, or vines due to qualifying disaster events in calendar years 2023 and 2024.
Representatives from both agencies will present program information and share additional resources.
