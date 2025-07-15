View TV Launches 'View TV AI' – Performance Monetization for Ad-Funded Streaming Television

View TV Launches “View TV AI” – Performance Monetization for Ad-Funded Streaming TV to drive revenues from First Party Data and programmatic ad-confidence

Ad-funded TV doesn’t need to be painful. It just needs to be smarter. View TV AI makes that possible.” — Jamie Branson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to reshape the future of ad-funded streaming television View TV Group has announced the launch of View TV AI, a purpose-built artificial intelligence platform embedded within the company’s flagship FAST and AVOD solution, View TV Cloud. This groundbreaking technology will power real-time advertising operations, optimize yield across platforms, and deliver intelligent targeting strategies that bridge the gap between advertisers, broadcasters, and viewers.At a time when the streaming industry is grappling with fragmentation, low ad fill, and inconsistent monetization, View TV AI offers a new path forward—turning data into dollars with zero complexity and fully integrated with View TV AdsDirect self service platform.View TV has introduced three innovative advertising and sponsorship opportunities - squeeze back, side-by-side, and interactive - designed to effectively monetize live events without disrupting the viewer experience. These formats enable maximum revenue potential from the audience while preserving the integrity of live programming.View TV AdsDirect Smarter Ad Operations for a Smarter Streaming EconomyView TV AI brings advanced machine learning and automation to the front lines of CTV ad operations. It’s designed to eliminate inefficiencies, maximize campaign outcomes, and simplify the ad-tech stack by taking on the traditionally manual and fragmented work of:- Forecasting inventory across CTV, FAST, AVOD, and OOH- Matching the right ads to the right content in real time- Optimizing yield across multiple demand sources- Identifying underperforming ad zones and fixing them instantly- Automating traffic and placement across channels and devices“AI isn’t just a feature—it’s the future of sustainable advertising in streaming television,” said Jamie Branson, CEO of View TV. “With View TV AI, we’re giving broadcasters and advertisers an intelligent operations engine that’s always learning, always optimizing, and always delivering.”The Backbone of View TV Cloud MonetizationAs part of the larger View TV Cloud ecosystem, View TV AI operates as the real-time engine behind every monetization event. Whether a viewer is watching a lifestyle FAST channel on a Roku device or tuning into local weather on a screen in a coffee shop, View TV AI ensures the right advertiser gets the right exposure—backed by live performance data and predictive optimization.Unlike traditional ad-tech solutions that rely on layered vendors and siloed platforms, View TV AI works natively within the View TV Cloud ad server, SSAI stack, and View TV AdX exchange. This reduces cost, complexity, and latency while dramatically improving performance.What Makes View TV AI Different?🔹 AI-Powered Yield ManagementView TV AI analyzes revenue performance by time slot, content genre, device, geography, and ad format—then automatically adjusts the ad mix to maximize revenue without sacrificing viewer experience.🔹 Intelligent Ad RoutingInstead of relying solely on demand-side partners, View TV AI ranks and routes ad calls dynamically, giving preference to the highest-yielding demand—whether programmatic or direct-sold.🔹 Auto-Pilot Campaign OptimizationAdvertisers using View TV AdX can plug in creative assets, targeting goals, and budgets—and let View TV AI do the rest. The platform schedules, tests, and tweaks campaigns in real time based on performance against ROI goals.🔹 Unified Reporting with Predictive ForecastingBroadcasters and advertisers alike get access to a centralized dashboard showing real-time earnings, audience reach, campaign delivery, and predictive revenue forecasts powered by View TV AI’s machine learning engine.Bringing Advertisers Closer to the AudienceView TV AI enhances campaign targeting by leveraging View TV Facts, the company’s proprietary first-party data and meta-targeting engine. It allows advertisers to buy based on:Channel genre and content metadata- Viewer geography (state, city, district)- Time of day and day of week- Viewing device and platform- Real-world audience behavior patternsThis granular control, combined with live campaign feedback, provides advertisers with a dramatically higher confidence level in their placements—resulting in better engagement, more predictable ROI, and reduced wastage.Leveling the Playing Field for All Broadcasters.Perhaps most importantly, View TV AI is built to serve broadcasters and content owners of all sizes—from niche FAST channels to large studios and national networks.As part of View TV Cloud’s no-cost monetization model, there are:Low SaaS fees for AI-powered optimizationNo revenue share deducted for using View TV AIA single owned and operated integration and setup costBroadcasters simply plug in and start earning more—automatically.The Future of Ad-Funded TV Is Intelligent, Not ComplicatedView TV AI is more than just a smart feature; it’s the operating system of next-generation streaming monetization. By removing the technical and operational burden of ad sales and campaign execution, it allows content creators to focus on what they do best—entertaining audiences—while View TV AI ensures they get paid efficiently and fairly.About View TVView TV is a global media technology company delivering cloud-powered tools for broadcasters, studios, and streaming platforms. Its core product suite—including View TV Cloud, View TV AdX, View TV Facts, and View TV Veritas—offers an end-to-end monetization stack for FAST, AVOD, and out-of-home streaming networks, trusted by content owners across the world.To request a demo of View TV AI or to join the View TV ecosystem, visit: https://viewtvx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.