DAGS’ STATE ARCHIVES HOSTS SECOND “BUILDER’S SPOTLIGHT”

July’s Musical Event Features DeVine Guitars and ʻUkuleles

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 14, 2025

HONOLULU — Bolder – crispier – strong overtones – mellower. Those sound like wine reviews, but they’re actually adjectives that can be used to describe sound. In the next Builder’s Spotlight, an event by the Hawaiʻi State Archives, viewers can meet a Molokaʻi luthier whose work with different woods brings out those subtle variations. Hawaiʻi State Archives is a division of the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS).

Eric DeVine of DeVine Guitars and ʻUkuleles will discuss how he selects the wood for his instruments. ʻUkulele player Mika Kane will demonstrate the concepts DeVine shares. Well-known Kauaʻi musician Kimo Hussey is the series host.

This sophomore effort will occur on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed on the Archives’ Facebook page (Hawaiʻi State Archives) then posted to the Archives’ YouTube page when it’s done. The event is free to watch. The public may submit questions on the Facebook page in real time and a moderator will relay the questions to the host during the event.

DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan says, “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to better understand how incredibly talented Hawaiʻi’s stringed instrument makers are, and how much thought they put into their work.”

Builder’s Spotlight is an occasional series that features a local luthier who talks about the instruments they make, followed by a demonstration of live music on those instruments. The July event will feature six DeVine ʻukulele – together, worth approximately $100,000.

“Our featured builder, Eric, is one of the top makers in the world. His products are stunningly beautiful and highly sought-after – and some even include precious gems in the inlay. I hope this series helps the audience appreciate the design process that transforms a piece of raw lumber to an artful masterpiece,” explains State Archivist Adam Jansen, Ph.D.

This is one of several events the Hawaiʻi State Archives will be involved in that weekend, all involving Hawaiʻi’s official ʻauana (modern) musical instrument.

On Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m., the late classical master John King will be inducted into the ʻUkulele Hall of Fame at the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi Gala Concert. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Hawaiʻi State Archives.

On Sunday, July 20, the Archives will have a booth at the International ʻUkulele Festival in Kapiʻolani Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The booth will contain examples of ‘ukulele construction, a dozen vintage ʻukulele available for the public to play, and the world’s largest ʻukulele. At 1:30 p.m., the ʻUkulele Hall of Fame will induct the legendary musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.

