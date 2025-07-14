NEWS RELEASE: STATE RELEASES FORECAST FOR JOBS AND INDUSTRIES THROUGH 2032

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

STATE RELEASES FORECAST FOR JOBS AND INDUSTRIES THROUGH 2032

Hawai‘i Projects 41,000 New Jobs by 2032, Led by Health Care and Food Services

July 14, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Research and Statistics Office has released its latest statewide employment projections for industries and occupations. The projections are based on 2022 employment data and forecast trends through 2032. Statewide projections are published in even-numbered years, while county-specific projections are issued in odd-numbered years.

Key Highlights:

Hawai‘i’s total employment is projected to grow by 6.1% over the next decade, increasing from 671,010 jobs in 2022 to 712,200 by 2032 — an addition of 41,190 jobs. Each year, the state is expected to see approximately 83,050 job openings. These openings will primarily result from workers changing jobs (55%) and exiting the labor force (40%), while just 5% will stem from actual job growth. This breakdown highlights the importance of workforce replacement and job mobility in the state’s labor market.

Top Growing Industries:

Health care and social assistance is forecast to be the fastest-growing and largest contributor to job creation, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all new positions.

The sector is projected to grow by 12.7%, with particularly strong demand in social assistance services.

The food services and drinking places industry will follow closely, with an 11.9% growth rate, driven by Hawai‘i’s strong hospitality sector.

The accommodation industry is also forecast to increase by 10.2%, while creating 3,750 positions.

The self-employed sector, bolstered by the post-pandemic gig economy, is expected to reach 58,150 workers by 2032.

In contrast, government and retail trade employment are projected to decline, influenced by federal policies and continuing shift toward e-commerce.

The projections are a valuable tool for:

Students and jobseekers exploring career options

exploring career options Education and training providers developing programs

developing programs Job placement specialists and career counselors guiding individuals toward employment

and guiding individuals toward employment Program managers and policymakers shaping workforce strategies

and shaping workforce strategies Employers planning for growth or relocation

Key highlights, comprehensive data tables and other Labor Market Information (LMI) tools — such as Best Job Opportunities to 2032 — can be accessed on the Employment Projections page of the Hawai‘i Workforce Infonet (HIWI): www.hiwi.org.

Detailed narrative reports will be available by the end of July.

This effort is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, through the Workforce and Labor Market Information Grants to States (WIGS) program, with a total award of $321,585 for Program Year 2024.

