Lost Ronnie James Dio Vocal Rediscovered After Black Sabbath's Epic Final UK Show

Old reel-to-reel tape box labeled "Black Sabbatth" found in Birmingham archive, containing rare Ronnie James Dio vocal recording tied to Black Sabbath's final hometown concert.

A long-lost Dio vocal emerges just days after Black Sabbath’s farewell in Birmingham, reigniting rock history and Dio’s legacy.

This is more than a song — it’s a time capsule of one of the greatest voices in rock.” — Alex Garcia

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of Black Sabbath ’s emotionally charged final hometown concert at Villa Park—widely praised as “epic and emotional” (The Guardian)—a long-forgotten 34-year-old Ronnie James Dio vocal track has been unearthed at Birmingham’s legendary Rich Bitch Studios.The timing couldn’t be more poignant. As the world celebrated Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” farewell—raising over £140 million for charity and featuring Ozzy Osbourne performing seated on his iconic bat throne (Rock News UK, MusicRadar)—Rockefellas TV prepares to reveal what might become the most talked-about musical revival of the year.Key updates:Rediscovered gem: Dio’s original vocal performance has resurfaced, and Wendy Dio has given her blessing to isolate his stems and compose fresh instrumentation around his voice.Legendary collaborators: Early discussions include Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC), Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Ozzy, Quiet Riot), and Dave Grohl.Media spotlight building: Audiences and critics alike are glowing over Sabbath’s return—“haunting,” “transformative,” and crowned “metal history”—making this the perfect moment to honor Dio’s legacy.Future-format ambitions: Discussions with Wendy Dio suggest expanding into a feature documentary or limited series to chronicle the discovery, re-recording process, and the legacy of Ronnie’s voice.“This is more than a song — it’s a time capsule of one of the greatest voices in rock,” says Alex Garcia, spokesperson for Rockefellas TV . “Following Sabbath’s monumental finale, this revival underscores metal’s lasting power.”Rockefellas TV, now streaming globally in over 160 countries, is expected to premiere the finished Dio track on its network later this year, with a teaser slated for release this fall.

