Ronnie Ciago Launches New Rock Legends Show on Rockefellas TV Ahead of Sabbath Farewell

Drummer Ronnie Ciago (Bill Ward, Mick Taylor, Moraz) launches insider interview show just as Black Sabbath prepares final farewell concert.

Big dreamers don’t sleep — we’re just getting started.” — Ronnie Ciago

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for Black Sabbath’s historic final concert on July 5, 2025, another milestone is making waves across the rock world: renowned drummer Ronnie Ciago has launched his very own weekly series on Rockefellas TV — the global music network now streaming in over 160 countries.Ronnie Ciago is no stranger to legends. With a résumé that includes playing alongside Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward, Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, and Yes keyboardist Patrick Moraz, his rhythm has been felt across decades of rock, jazz, fusion, and beyond.Now, with “The Ronnie Ciago Show,” he's bringing his insider access and deep musical roots to the screen — blending live performance, behind-the-scenes stories, and raw, unscripted interviews with elite musicians. Early guests have included Marco Minnemann, Bjorn Englen, Stevie D, and Brad Henshaw — with more surprises in the works.What sets the show apart? The editorial team behind the series seamlessly integrates rare archival footage — cutting between today’s conversations and legendary past performances — giving fans a powerful visual bridge between eras.“Big dreamers don’t sleep,” Ronnie Ciago told producers this week — a quote that captures the spirit of the show and its creator.As Sabbath fans flood the internet this week searching for Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, and Ronnie James Dio, Rockefellas TV is positioning itself as the digital destination for timeless musical storytelling. Given Ciago’s ties to Bill Ward, some fans are already whispering about the possibility of an on-air reunion — though nothing has been confirmed.“Ronnie’s not chasing trends — he is the groove,” said Alex Garcia, founder of Rockefellas TV and executive producer of the show. “This is what music television was meant to be.”The series is part of Rockefellas TV’s wider mission to bring unfiltered, real musicianship to a global audience. From funk to fusion, jazz to hard rock, the platform features artist-led content and exclusive shows that can’t be found anywhere else. The network is available worldwide via Roku, Firestick, and the RockefellasTV app.To watch:Search “Rockefellas TV” on your streaming device or visit: www.rockefellastv.com Media Contact:Bob VerguraArtist Relations / Management

