Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

DYRS Announces Request for Applications for Intensive Mentoring for the Oasis Youth Leadership Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Applications (RFA) for an Intensive Mentoring Program for At-Risk Youth who live in communities that have experienced high rates of gun violence and crime.

This initiative demonstrates DYRS's commitment to enhancing youth prosocial attitudes, creating safe spaces for practicing these behaviors, nurturing connections with supportive adults and environments that promote their development, boost workforce participation, and inspire positive community involvement.

DYRS seeks to fund entities that deliver multifaceted programming to address the holistic needs of youth, demonstrate proven results in youth outcomes, and employ a cohort approach.

Application Details:

The Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the DYRS website at https://dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities-0 starting July 29, 2025.

The deadline for application submissions is Friday, August 29, 2025, at 5 pm. All applications must be submitted via email at [email protected].

The available funding is up to $500,000 for 12 months of programming, starting on October 1, 2025.

A copy of the RFA can be obtained through any of the following methods: Download from the DYRS website at https://dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities-0 . Email [email protected] using the subject line: Request copy of Intensive Mentoring for Oasis Youth Leadership Program RFA. Send a request letter to 450 H Street NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001, Attn: DYRS Grants – Intensive Mentoring for Oasis Youth Leadership Program RFA .



Eligibility:

All institutions listed below are eligible:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations,

Faith-based organizations,

Government agencies,

Universities/educational institutions,

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, email: [email protected].

About DYRS:

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District of Columbia's cabinet-level agency that administers secure detention, committed residential programs, and community-based alternatives for justice-involved youth. DYRS enhances public safety by partnering with community organizations to support youth in building successful futures.

About the DYRS DC Youth Leadership OASIS Program:

The DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) DC Youth Leadership Oasis program provides support and services to young people at high risk of delinquency in collaboration with local organizations and stakeholders. The primary goal of this program is to intervene and deter youth from entering the criminal justice system by building on their strengths and those of their families through mentorship.