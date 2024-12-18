Contact:

DYRS Announces Request for Applications for Achievement Center Programming for Fiscal Year 2025

(Washington, D.C.) – The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) in partnership with the Progressive Life Center (PLC), is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Applications (RFA) for innovative programming to support justice-involved youth and young adults. DYRS is seeking grantees to provide 8-month and 3-month structured programming, with a projected start date of Monday, February 10, 2025.

This initiative underscores DYRS’s commitment to investing in community-based organizations that deliver rigorous, effective, and tailored services to meet the needs of justice-involved youth. DYRS aims to foster positive youth development, rehabilitation, and community-based support through these programs while encouraging proposals demonstrating innovation and diversity in approaches.

DYRS remains steadfast in its mission to provide the nation’s best continuum of care for justice-involved youth and their families. All proposed programs should align with DYRS’s vision to emphasize:

Individual strengths

Personal accountability

Public Safety

Skill development

Family involvement

Community support

By helping youth successfully transition to productive and self-sustaining adulthood, DYRS is implementing the most effective strategy that aligns with public safety.

Application Details:

DYRS encourages eligible entities to submit proposals for community enrichment programming that supports youth, young adults, and families. The programming focuses on developmentally appropriate services that promote rehabilitation and personal growth. Together, we can create meaningful opportunities and positive pathways for the youth and young adults in our care.

About DYRS

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District of Columbia's cabinet-level agency that administers secure detention, committed residential programs, and community-based alternatives for justice-involved youth. DYRS enhances public safety by partnering with community organizations to support youth in building successful futures.

About Progressive Life Center (PLC)

Progressive Life Center is a trusted partner that provides culturally sensitive human services to youth and families in the District of Columbia and beyond.