National Best Selling Author, Dana Frank will be a featured panelist speaker at the National Urban League’s Conference

When I wrote Get Up and Get On It, I wrote it for those of us who’ve been told to sit still, stay small, or wait our turn. I wrote it for anyone ready to reclaim their power and change the narrative.” — Dana Frank

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Frank, National Bestselling Author of Get Up and Get On It: A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy & Wealth, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 National Urban League Conference, taking place July 16–19 in Cleveland, Ohio.As a third-generation steward of her family’s real estate business and the visionary behind National Black Family Business Day (August 26), Frank brings a powerful voice to the movement for economic equity, generational wealth, and entrepreneurial empowerment in the Black community. Her critically acclaimed book—endorsed by Daymond John and her uncle, the late music icon Quincy Jones—chronicles her family's 70-year journey navigating redlining, recessions, and rebuilding after loss.Frank’s appearance at the conference will focus on "Breaking the Cycle: Turning Inheritance Into Impact," a message drawn from her personal experience leading a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio and mentoring the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.“I’m honored to join the National Urban League in its mission to elevate opportunity and ownership for Black families,” said Frank. “This moment in history demands not just inspiration—but a blueprint. I’m here to share both.”Frank has spoken at leading universities including American University, Towson University, and Middle Tennessee State University, and has been featured on PIX11 News in NYC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, and other national outlets. In 2025, she was named winner of the National Speaker’s Association People’s Choice Award.For more information on Dana Frank or to request an interview, visit www.therealdanafrank.com or follow @therealdanafrank on Instagram.About the National Urban League Conference:The National Urban League Conference is the nation's largest annual civil rights and urban advocacy event, bringing together leaders, influencers, and changemakers to advance economic empowerment and racial equity.

