Nationally Best Selling Award Winning Author Dana Frank to Keynote at the Pinnacle Performers Elite Mastermind

IPSWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle Real Estate Powerhouse Dana Frank to Keynote at PPE Mastermind in BostonDana Frank, head of one of Seattle’s longest-running multi-family real estate legacies, TD Frank Family Properties, and the nationally recognized author of Get Up and Get On It: A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy & Wealth, will deliver a featured keynote and workshop at the Pinnacle Performers Elite (PPE) Mastermind, hosted by ppemastermind.com and sponsored by Lacorte Ventures and AAM15.A third-generation entrepreneur, Frank has earned widespread acclaim for her bestselling book—a USA Today and Barnes & Noble Best Seller, and recipient of multiple honors including the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, Reader’s Choice Award, Goodreads Award, and the International Impact Book Award.Her PPE workshop, titled “Fire-Starting and Innovating to Create Generational Wealth,” draws from decades of lived experience running a family empire, her philanthropic leadership, and her mission to equip others—particularly marginalized communities—with the tools to break cycles and build sustainable legacies.Frank’s book has received major endorsements, including a foreword by Daymond John, star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and high praise from her uncle, the late legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who said:“My niece, Dana Frank, comes from a family of entrepreneurs, whose hard work shaped a powerful destiny.” — Quincy JonesIn addition to her leadership in real estate and literature, Dana Frank is a sought-after keynote speaker and philanthropist whose voice continues to inspire entrepreneurs, students, and legacy-builders nationwide.For more information, visit www.therealdanafrank.com

