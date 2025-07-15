JOHN HUGHES RETURNS TO OMNIGATE HOMESTEAD

John Hughes Golf returns to Omni Homestead in Virginia for private golf schools in October 2025.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based near Orlando, Florida, John Hughes Golf conducts single-day and multi-day golf schools at a number of different award-winning courses in central Florida. In addition, John Hughes, the CEO and president of the company, hosts golf schools at several locations in the Southeast. After a successful 11 days of instruction and coaching this past June at Omni Homestead, a top-tier golf destination in Hot Springs, Virginia, John Hughes is pleased to announce a new set of golf school dates there in October 2025.A visit to Omni Homestead is an essential experience for any golfer, with two amazing, award-winning courses that have been the home of nine USGA championships. The Old Course is famous for having the oldest first tee in continuous use within the US. In June, John Hughes’ students had a wonderful time honing their skills on these historic fairways and greens, and John anticipates a full schedule of private golf schools when he returns October 9-17 this year.For golfers planning to book single-day or multi-day golf schools with John Hughes in October, accommodations at Omni Homestead can be arranged. A sprawling resort with a long list of historical and recreational activities to pursue in addition to golf, Omni Homestead is an ideal vacation spot for golfers and their non-golfing family members to visit.In a private client program with John Hughes, students can expect a packed session of technique assessment, coaching, and plenty of advice for continuous improvement in the future. John and his team of expert instructors at John Hughes Golf monitor the newest golf training tools released each year, choosing the most effective to implement into their assessment processes. These digital tools and devices help John accurately measure students’ swing as quickly as possible and identify how to improve.From the drive off the tee to navigating hilly greens, John Hughes helps each student, whether in a one-on-one or two-on-one setting, refine their game and increase their enjoyment of their time on the course. With two challenging courses that regularly appear in lists of the top 200 and top 100 courses in the United States, there is plenty to enjoy at Omni Homestead as golfers build their skills with John’s help.Once the golf school itself is concluded, students can look forward to continuing to develop their skills with the help of free video resources, follow-up interactions, and other assets provided by John Hughes Golf.When John Hughes is not teaching golf schools at Omni Homestead, he can be found at McLemore Golf Club in the mountains of Georgia, where he hosts seasonal golf schools, or at the headquarters of John Hughes Golf near Orlando, Florida. As a very active member of the PGA at the chapter, state, and national level, John loves promoting the sport of golf and introducing folks to the game. Golfers can sign up for golf schools, explore free resources, and learn about virtual golf coaching at www.johnhughesgolf.com

