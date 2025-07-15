Live Where Histories Cross: Nagasaki Invites Digital Nomads for a One-Month Free Stay with Local Contribution

Experience Nagasaki where global histories meet, and become part of a new model for digital nomad living. Digital nomad creators engage with local communities and explore Nagasaki’s diverse, multi-national history through their skills. Join immersive local tours in Nagasaki to experience authentic culture and forge global connections.

Experience a pioneering coliving program in Nagasaki, Japan — a free one-month stay to co-create with locals and shape the future of global nomadism.

NAGASAKI, JAPAN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- yugyo inc., a Japan-based company specializing in digital nomad marketing, has been appointed by Nagasaki Prefecture to launch an innovative initiative aimed at inviting digital nomads to live and work in the region. Under this collaboration,yugyo inc. will lead a year-long program designed to attract digital nomads to Nagasaki, starting with a pop-up coliving program that offers free accommodation in exchange for meaningful contributions to the local community.This project, titled * DIGITAL NOMAD NAGASAKI *, is now accepting applications for a one-month stay between October 13 and November 14, 2025. Only 10 participants will be selected to receive free accommodations, coworking access, and immersive local programs, with the opportunity to stay for one week to one month (with priority given to full-month applicants).The program is hosted by CO-NEST , a digital nomad community hub based in Hoi An, Vietnam. Given the strong historical ties between Nagasaki and Hoi An, this collaboration aims to rekindle connections through a new type of cultural exchange, rooted in sustainable travel and community contribution.Participants will explore four regions of Nagasaki while working remotely:- Town | Nagasaki City (Oct 13 – Nov 14):Stay in furnished apartments with kitchens and Wi-Fi. Work from coworking hubs and explore a city shaped by centuries of global exchange.- Ocean | Goto Islands (Oct 15 – 21):Visit hidden churches, walk white-sand beaches, and enjoy slow island life and handmade cuisine.- Culture | Northern Nagasaki (weekends):Optional trips to rural towns with community events and historical and cultural experiences.- Volcanic Scenery | Unzen (Nov 10 – 14):Unwind in hot springs and enjoy an “Onsen Workation” experience. Participants will also join guided hikes through volcanic landscapes with English-speaking local guides.Participants will also join exclusive activities including guided immersions, co-creation workshops, and meetups with local entrepreneurs.Key Details- Location: Nagasaki, Japan (multiple cities)- Duration: 1 week to 1 month (Oct 13 – Nov 14, 2025)- Capacity: 10 selected participants for each week- Cost: Free Accommodation and more- Deadline: Applications close on August 15, 2025- Please note that applicants will not confirm anything upon submission. We will contact you after your application and share further information by the end of August. Weekly check-ins will only be available on Sundays. The program is limited to 10 participants per week, and participants can stay for at least one week up to one month with free accommodation.- Our website: https://nagasakinomad.com/coliving2025 What’s Expected of YouIn exchange for the free stay, participants are expected to make a contribution to the local area or nomadic community. This could be:- Creating content or documentation to introduce the charm of Nagasaki as a nomad- Organizing a cultural or wellness event to the community- Supporting other nomads or local entrepreneurs- Hosting a talk or skillshare, etcPlease note that your proposed contribution will be considered in the selection process. Not all applicants may be accepted.Live Where Histories Cross.Feel the stories, and connect where histories meet in Japan.Many visitors come to Japan expecting differences in culture, language, and rhythm. However, in Nagasaki, they discover something unique: echoes of shared histories. From Portuguese ships to British missionaries and from Dutch merchants to Vietnamese exchanges, the connections of these nations are woven into the fabric of this land. Through this program, we invite participants to connect the dots—seeing Nagasaki not merely as a destination but as a place where history, identity, and future possibilities intertwine. In Nagasaki, visitors don't just observe history; they become part of it. We welcome digital nomads not only as travelers but as future collaborators and catalysts for community growth.About the VisionThis initiative is not a one-time event, but rather the beginning of a long-term strategy for Nagasaki to become a hub for multi-hub living, international collaboration, and sustainable community building. By inviting people who seek to contribute rather than just consume, Nagasaki is crafting a new model for how global mobility and local resilience can coexist and thrive together.Contact UsEmail: nomads_ngs@yugyo.workOur Website: http://nagasakinomad.com/coliving2025 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nomads_ngs/

