Colive Fukuoka 2025: Japan’s Next Innovation Hub to Merge Digital Nomads and Startups This October

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colive Fukuoka Host Team— comprising Fukuoka City and private-sector organizations including yugyo inc. — is pleased to announce Colive Fukuoka 2025, a month-long international program bridging digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and global innovators in one of Japan’s most future-forward cities.Running from October 1 to 31, 2025, the program will bring together diverse participants from around the world to explore business opportunities, cultural depth, and meaningful connection in Fukuoka City — a rising hub for global talent and innovation in Asia.More Than a Conference — Envision Tomorrow Together.Colive Fukuoka 2025 goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional conference. It invites participants not just to attend, but to live in Fukuoka, co-creating a shared future through culture, business, and daily life. The program integrates immersive local experiences with future-focused dialogue, curated to foster both innovation and personal growth.- Colive Fukuoka Summit (including Opening Reception on Oct 1, and Summit for Oct 2–3)Kickstarting with an Opening Reception on October 1, this 2-day conference convenes founders, investors, and remote professionals to discuss the future of global mobility and decentralized innovation. Under the theme "Envision Tomorrow Together," this summit brings together visionary speakers from Japan and abroad to explore the future of digital nomadism, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle innovation.Starting in 2025, the summit places special focus on Japanese philosophies such as IKIGAI and Do (The Way「道」)—held at a venue rich with local culture and history. Attendees can expect thought-provoking sessions, cross-cultural connections, and opportunities to co-create the next wave of global living.- Synapse Festival (Oct 4)An immersive art and wellness event designed to awaken creativity through sensory experiences.- RAMEN TECH (Oct 5–12)Japan’s largest regional startup showcase, attracting 4,000+ participants through pitch stages, demo booths, and international matchmaking.- Side Events & Excursions (Oct 6–10)City-wide meetups, “DO (The Way「道」)” cultural sessions, and curated trips exploring everyday life in Fukuoka.A dedicated month-long coliving program allows participants to further engage with the local community and explore Fukuoka as a potential “future home.”Building a Better Urban Model — from Local Roots to Global ReachColive Fukuoka is pioneering a new model for global cities by addressing key challenges faced by today’s mobile professionals:- Better Tourism beyond “Overtourism”Japan is witnessing a record surge in international arrivals, causing overtourism in cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. In contrast, Colive Fukuoka promotes longer stays and deeper engagement.- Regional RevitalizationDigital nomads are not just visitors—they are potential long-term contributors to revitalizing rural Japan. By supporting content creation, vacant house tours, and cultural exchange, Colive Fukuoka facilitates deeper roots and even the prospect of nomads becoming residents or property owners.- Startup Ecosystem GrowthThrough initiatives like RAMEN TECH, Colive Fukuoka links nomads with local founders and investors. Fukuoka is evolving into a global soft landing zone for startups, using events and networks to boost business collaboration.- Co-Creation with nomads and localsRather than mere participation, this year's event focuses on collaborative creation. In partnership with the German "travel and learn" program "Studypacker," we will host German students and develop joint programs with Fukuoka City locals. Additionally, community workshops featuring a global nomad artist are planned too.This multidimensional approach aims to balance global connectivity with local authenticity, positioning Fukuoka as a leading destination for reimagining how we live, work, and build community.Application OpportunitiesColive Fukuoka 2025 welcomes global participants not only to attend, but to contribute:- SpeakerJoin us as a speaker to explore the future of nomadic lifestyle. We welcome visionaries from all fields to share their perspectives on how our world is evolving.- SponsorshipCollaborate with Colive Fukuoka to foster new partnerships. Our sponsorship program connects businesses with participants and communities, promoting future co-creation.- AmbassadorHelp spread the spirit of Colive Fukuoka. Share your story, connect communities, and gain exclusive perks as an official ambassador.- PartnerWe’re seeking community leaders and media professionals in the digital nomad space to join us in creating lasting impact. Special benefits and rewards available.Messages from Co-FoundersAkina | Founder of Nomad UniversityCo-creating a World Full of Color“As I embark on my fifth journey around the world, I feel it more deeply than ever — every country I visit, every city I stay in, introduces me to new ways of thinking, living, and being. In this ever-changing and beautifully diverse world, my hope is that together, we can make Fukuoka a place where digital nomads feel a gentle sense of ‘I’m home.’”Ryo Osera | CEO of yugyo inc.Meet People You Can’t Meet Elsewhere“After nine years exploring global remote-working hubs, nowhere has felt as comfortable as Fukuoka. I invite participants to experience Fukuoka’s comfort firsthand — in business opportunities, travel convenience, daily life, and especially in our vibrant community.”Program Details- Dates: October 1–31, 2025- Opening Reception: October 1- Colive Fukuoka Summit: October 2–3- Startup Week (RAMEN TECH): October 5–12- Cultural & Community Programs: October 4–10- Coliving Program: October 1–31- Location: Fukuoka City, Japan- Ticket: 10days Standard ticket : 627€- Official Website: https://colivefukuoka.com Early Bird Tickets Available NowTickets for the 10-day main program are €627, with a 40% Early Bird discount available at €378 until June 30, 2025. Registration includes full access to all key events and activities.Register here: https://colivefukuoka.com About Colive FukuokaColive Fukuoka is an international initiative that accelerates global innovation through place-based experience design. Designed for remote workers, creatives, and entrepreneurs, the program offers a gateway to Asia through the lens of everyday life, business collaboration, and cultural immersion — all within one of Japan’s most livable and future-forward cities.Colive Fukuoka 2024 brought together 436 participants from 45 countries, who stayed an average of 19 days and generated over 110 million yen in economic impact for Fukuoka City.

