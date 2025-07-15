Colle AI Streamlines NFT Asset Routing Across Chains for Scalable Deployment

Blockchain integration for Colle AI's multichain NFT ecosystem.

New intelligent routing framework enhances speed, consistency, and flexibility for creators managing multichain NFT projects

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain NFT platform powered by artificial intelligence, has launched a major upgrade to its routing infrastructure, introducing intelligent cross-chain asset management designed to streamline NFT deployment at scale. This system gives creators greater control, improved consistency, and faster execution across leading blockchains.With this upgrade, Colle AI enables automated NFT routing between Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain using real-time network insights. The AI engine dynamically selects optimal paths based on transaction volume, gas costs, and chain-specific formatting—eliminating manual bridge management and reducing deployment friction.The new routing framework includes synchronization logic to maintain metadata integrity and token performance across networks. Whether launching large-scale drops or personalized collections, creators can deploy NFTs simultaneously across chains with guaranteed alignment and minimal rework.This update reflects Colle AI’s ongoing mission to empower NFT creators with intuitive tools and intelligent infrastructure. By solving key multichain distribution challenges, the platform reinforces its role as a leader in scalable digital asset innovation.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

