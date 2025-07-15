A-Troop East/Simple assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: A-Troop East
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at approximately 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility
VIOLATION: Simple assault
ACCUSED: Ladjuan A. Guichard
AGE: 27 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA
VICTIM: Keith Olson
AGE: 37 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police was notified about an incident that occurred at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. On 7/11/25, Ladjuan Guichard physically assaulted Keith Olson causing minor injury. Guichard was issued a citation to appear in court on 9/8/25.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
