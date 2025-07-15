A-Troop East/Simple assault

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4006159 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker STATION: A-Troop East CONTACT#: (802)748-3111 DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at approximately 1300 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility VIOLATION: Simple assault ACCUSED: Ladjuan A. Guichard AGE: 27 years old CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA VICTIM: Keith Olson AGE: 37 years old CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police was notified about an incident that occurred at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. On 7/11/25, Ladjuan Guichard physically assaulted Keith Olson causing minor injury. Guichard was issued a citation to appear in court on 9/8/25. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25 at 0830 hours COURT: Caledonia Detective Sgt Lyle Decker Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

