A-Troop East/Simple assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006159

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                       

STATION: A-Troop East                    

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility

VIOLATION: Simple assault

 

ACCUSED: Ladjuan A. Guichard                                            

AGE: 27 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

 

VICTIM: Keith Olson

AGE: 37 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police was notified about an incident that occurred at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. On 7/11/25, Ladjuan Guichard physically assaulted Keith Olson causing minor injury. Guichard was issued a citation to appear in court on 9/8/25.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25 at 0830 hours      

COURT: Caledonia

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

