OHRV Rollover in Berlin

July 14, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Sunday, July 13, at approximately 2:13 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV rollover on the North Artery Trail in the town of Berlin. The operator of the OHRV was identified as Olivia Martel, 28, of Princeton, MA. Martel was operating down the trail and into a slight right-hand turn when she lost control of the machine. The machine swerved to the right side of the trail and collided with a small boulder which caused the machine to abruptly stop and roll onto its left side.

Martel suffered no injuries from the rollover, and the passenger sustained a small abrasion. The machine appeared to have minimal damage. The two were able to crawl from the machine and quickly make a 911 phone call for help.

Responders from Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire and EMS and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. Good Samaritans on the trail assisted in winching the machine back to its upright position. The passenger refused an ambulance for further evaluation of their injuries. Martel and the passenger were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the rollover.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing. It is likely that inattention to the trail and operating at an unreasonable speed were the main contributing factors to the accident. No further details are available at this time.