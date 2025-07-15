ECI Elastic Launches Acetate Film-Free Drawcord Solution, Eliminating Acetate Waste in Textile Manufacturing

Acetate Film Free Tips vs Traditional Solution Applications of Acetate Film Free Tips Acetate Film Free Tips With Certifications

Innovative Heat-Pressed Technology Addresses Growing Industry Demand for Sustainable, Recyclable Trim Solutions

By eliminating acetate film entirely, we're helping brands achieve their sustainability targets while maintaining the premium finish their customers expect.” — Paul Shen, Senior Marketing Manager

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global textile brands face mounting pressure to eliminate plastic waste and achieve circular economy goals, ECI Elastic , a leading manufacturer of textile accessories and trim solutions, today announced the commercial launch of its groundbreaking film-free drawcord tipping technology. The innovative heat-pressed solution completely eliminates acetate film from the manufacturing process, delivering the same aesthetic and functional performance while significantly improving product recyclability and sustainability compliance The new technology addresses a critical industry challenge: traditional acetate-tipped drawcords, while providing clean finishing and durability, create composite materials that complicate recycling processes and hinder brands' sustainability objectives. ECI's patent-pending solution replaces acetate film bonding with a direct heat-pressing process using specialized resin coatings, creating a mono-material finish that maintains product integrity while supporting circular design principles."This breakthrough represents more than a product enhancement – it's a fundamental shift toward responsible manufacturing that doesn't compromise on quality or performance," said Paul Shen, Senior Marketing Manager at ECI Group. "By eliminating acetate film entirely, we're helping brands achieve their sustainability targets while maintaining the premium finish their customers expect."Key Technology Advantages:Environmental Impact: The film-free process eliminates plastic waste from acetate cutting and bonding operations, reducing raw material consumption by an estimated 15-20% compared to traditional methods. The mono-material design enables complete recyclability through existing textile recycling streams.Certification Compliance: The solution supports multiple sustainability certifications, including GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified recycled polyester components, OEKO-TEXStandard 100 certified yarns, and bluesigncertified resin materials. This comprehensive approach helps brands meet increasingly stringent material declaration requirements and third-party sustainability benchmarks including the Higg Index.Manufacturing Efficiency: The automated heat-pressing process reduces energy consumption by approximately 25% compared to film-bonding methods while eliminating intermediate processing steps. This streamlined approach improves production efficiency and supports carbon reduction goals across the supply chain.Design Flexibility: The technology accommodates various cord materials, colors, and finishes, making it suitable for applications ranging from performance athletic wear to premium lifestyle collections.Market Response and Applications:The solution addresses growing market demand for sustainable trim alternatives, particularly among brands working toward science-based sustainability targets and compliance with emerging regulations such as the EU's Extended Producer Responsibility frameworks. Early adopters in the performance wear and outdoor apparel sectors have reported positive results in both functionality testing and lifecycle assessments.ECI's film-free drawcord technology is immediately available for integration into existing production lines, with full technical support and certification documentation provided to brand partners and manufacturers.About ECI Elastic:Founded in 1974, ECI Elastic is a global pioneer in premium narrow fabrics . With 12 facilities worldwide and a fully integrated production process, we combine cutting-edge design with sustainable practices to transform waste into innovative resources. Our commitment to environmental stewardship is evident in our continuous pursuit of eco-friendly textile solutions.

